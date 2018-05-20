Meghan Markle's dog is totally going to make an appearance before the day's over

news

Meghan Markle's mom wasn't the only member of her family in London for the royal wedding: Meghan Markle's rescue dog, Guy, is also in town.

Queen Elizabeth II, who lost her beloved corgi, Willow, last month to cancer, was photographed Friday riding about town with a beagle who is the spitting image of Guy, according to The Daily Mail. The pup accompanied the Queen on her way to Windsor for the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle moved her beagle from Toronto to the U.K. in November, when she relocated to live with Harry in Kensington Palace.

Fittingly, Guy's story is every bit as fairy tale-like as Meghan's: Guy was originally at a kill shelter in Kentucky, slated to be euthanized, until A Dog’s Dream Rescue, a Canadian-based charity that removes dogs from kill shelters in the U.S., transported him more than 500 miles to the Canadian pet store.

“I always say yes,” Alison Preiss of Pet Valu, the Ontario pet store where he was relocated, said to The Guardian. “I can’t say no. I’m a sucker."

The now-Duchess of Sussex adopted the pup from an adoption event less than a day later. *Cue the waterworks.*

“Here is this dog that was in a shelter, nobody wanted him, and through this wonderful adoption he’s now living in a palace, running around with the royal family," Preiss told The Guardian.

While Guy didn't make an appearance at the actually wedding, Queen Elizabeth II has to have brought him to Windsor for a ~reason~, right?

Fingers crossed he shows up dressed in his formalwear for the reception!