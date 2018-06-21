Meet younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend

That’s Younes Bendjima, a 25-year-old model. While (unlike many of her famous sisters) Kourtney has kept her relationship pretty under wraps, we did manage to drum up some info about these two.
But wait...who is that guy? The one with the eye-catchingly chiseled jawline?
Let’s take a look at their relationship and the young man who’s winning Kourtney’s heart.
Those abs, though...
Younes seems to run in the same high-end social circles as the Kardashians. He’s also signed with Next Models. (In case you’re wondering, he’s 6’2”, shirt size 16”.) According to Seventeen, he was actually training as a boxer before getting scouted to model.
To top off his killer good looks, Younes speaks three languages (English, French, and Arabic) and splits his time between Paris and New York City.
Plus, he might be able to add "love of Kourtney’s life" to his credentials soon...
Kourtney, 39, apparently met Younes in a bar in Paris during Fashion Week, in 2016. (This was right around the time Kim got robbed.) In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney explained the interaction, saying he stuck around to help after the incident. (He speaks French, after all.)
These two have been spotted traveling the world on multiple occasions over the last couple years. The hot couple met up in May 2017 for the Cannes Film Festival, reports E! News. Then in August of last year, they rode camels together in Egypt, around The Great Pyramid of Giza.
While most of the duo’s memories live on IG stories (a.k.a. they disappear in 24 hours), the couple does post the occasional Insta shot.
One sign their relationship was going strong late last year: They pulled off a stellar Halloween couples costume-a step that takes some serious commitment.
Just a few weeks ago, Kourtney and Younes celebrated their birthdays-both in a big way.
For Kourtney’s in April, they escaped to the Malibu coast to stay in an Airstream trailer on top of a cliff, according to People.
And to honor Younes' mid-twenties in May, Kourtney whisked him away for a surprise getaway. They took a private plane and jetted somewhere near the Colorado River, according to her IG stories and Harper’s Bazaar.
Talk about a fairy tale romance...