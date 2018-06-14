Mama June says she feels more 'confident' after gaining back 25 pounds

news

After losing hundreds of pounds in 2016, June Shannon (a.k.a. Mama June) says she's gained back 25 pounds-and is actually really happy about it.

"I told people that in the first season I felt like, even going through it, I felt like I was too small,” the 38-year-old reality star tells Page Six. “Now that I’m 185, 190 due depending on what time of the month is, I feel confident.”

She also told Inside Edition on Monday that she felt "way too skinny," after her initial weight loss left her at a size four. "I've never been that small before."

How did Mama June lose all that weight to begin with?

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star made headlines early last year when promo videos and photos of her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, revealed her dramatic weight loss-a decision she made, in part, because of ex-husband Sugar Bear's engagement announcement.

Mama June's weight loss journey started when she underwent a gastric sleeve procedureback in 2015. The surgery, along with skin removal surgeries, help from a personal trainer, and major dietary changes, helped fuel her ultimate weight loss.

In a 2017 interview with People, June's trainer, Kenya Crooks, shared a few of her healthy eating strategies, which started with cutting out soda. Mama June said she went "cold turkey," nixing her usual four Mountain Dew Code Reds a day after the family was in a car accident. Her daughter Pumpkin suffered a brain injury and was told by a neurologist she could no longer drink soda-so Mama June hopped on board too.

Crooks said Mama June also cut potato chips and baked goods from her diet, supplementing her sweet tooth with fruit-infused water, watermelon, and apple chips.

Now that Mama June has settled at a weight where she feels comfortable, she tells Page Sixshe knows she doesn't want to go over 200 pounds, a goal that has been at the top of her list since she had weight loss surgery. "And I feel good right now," she says. "If I lose more weight, that’s fine. I don’t want to be super skinny.”

The reality star says she has also been struggling with her vision lately, a struggle that has been difficult "emotionally and physically."

Mama June: From Not to Hot season two premieres June 15.