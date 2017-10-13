Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Lady Smarts :  We taste-tested 3 fancy chocolate bars—here's what you need to know

Lady Smarts We taste-tested 3 fancy chocolate bars—here's what you need to know

Do your research before you buy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Does expensive chocolate taste better play

Does expensive chocolate taste better

(Photograph by TED CAVANAUGH)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some small-batch bars can cost double the price of grocery store chocolate, but do they taste better? Chef Marco Canora, founder of restaurant Hearth in New York City (which offers chocolate tastings), did a blind test.

COMMERCIAL

Lindt 70% Cocoa Excellence Bar: "It's creamy and sweet and has vanilla notes, qualities often found in mass bars."

PREMIUM

Valrhona 71% Cacao Le Noir Amer Bar: "The most bitter of these, with tobacco notes. It's not overly smooth but not grainy."

ARTISANAL

Amano Macoris 70% Dark Chocolate Bar: "This was the fruitiest, with notes of cooked cherries. It's grittier with a waxy feel."

BOTTOM LINE

For a truer chocolate with a complex cacao, the more bitter, the better. Mass bars typically are diluted with sugar —but as Canora points out, most people don't love chocolate, they love sugar.

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips You might be eating way too much fiberbullet
2 Odd Enough Why I'm not laughing at that viral story about a jogger...bullet
3 Relationships and Sex You can take these 3 sex toys with you...bullet

Related Articles

Lady Smarts These 2-ingredient pancakes will blow your mind
Odd Enough 'I have chronic insomnia—Here’s what a week in my life is like'
Weight Loss People in the U.K. are going crazy for this diet, but does it work?
Fitness and Weight Loss 'Did I really lose weight—or is it just water weight?'
Fitness and Weight Loss These are the best wines to drink if you’re trying to lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss 'I suffered from an eating disorder you've probably never heard of before'
Odd Enough These high-fiber banana chocolate chip muffins are a breakfast must-try
Odd Enough The protein-packed item you're probably overlooking in the dairy aisle

Women's Health

Reese Witherspoon at the Los Angeles premiere of the animated musical comedy "Sing" in December
Reese Witherspoon Actress is opening up about her decision to marry at age 23
A police officer next to the site of the Route 91 music-festival mass shooting outside the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, October 3, 2017.
Las Vegas Shooting Why it's so dangerous to tie the shooter's anti-anxiety meds to his crime
Hilarie Burton.
Ben Affleck This actress says actor groped her breast On MTV's TRL
Yoga instructor Rebecca Pacheco meditates every morning
Fitness and Weight Loss 'I'm a yoga instructor, and I never start my day without doing this'