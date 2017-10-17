Lady Smarts :  The coolest new way to donate your hair—even if you're just getting a trim

Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Change your look and clean up the earth.

  • Published:
Donate Your Hair play

Donate Your Hair

(Photograph courtesy of Instagram / @greencirclesalons)
News flash: Your split ends could help save the planet. The average person grows 395 inches of hair over the course of their lifetime, but thanks to hair cuts and shedding, most of it will wind up in a landfill.

Enter Green Circle Salons, which helps hairstylists recycle old tips. Salon owners simply ship cut-off strands to the company; Green Circle uses them to create "hair booms"—imagine a stocking stuffed with strands. Because hair can absorb and hold an incredible amount of oil (anyone who's gone a week without shampooing can attest to this!), Green Circle sends out the booms to help sop up oil spills around the globe. Cool, right?

There are over 1,600 participating salons throughout North America; to find one near you, go to greencirclesalons.ca. You can help your chopped-off tresses find new life helping the environment.

This article originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy of the issue on newsstands now!

Women's Health

