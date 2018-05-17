Stop Everything: Kim Kardashian's trainer just shared her exact butt workout

news

Have you ever caught yourself scrolling through Kim Kardashian's Instagram thinking: Damn, what does that woman do to sculpt her booty...?

Well, the workout gods are shining down upon you, because Kim's trainer, Melissa Alcantara has shared her go-to butt and legs workout with WomensHealthMag.com. (No, you're not dreaming.)

"Kim loves to work the back of her legs-the hamstrings and the booty!" says Alcantara.

But even though it's Kim's fave, Alcantara says they only do leg and butt workouts twice a week. "The legs are a large muscle group and need time to recover," she explains. "That’s when they grow, that’s when everything happens.

She also notes it's crucial to rest between sets on leg/butt day: "Otherwise the muscle doesn’t have as much time to recover-and you won’t be able to get as many reps in in the next round."

When picking weights, just be sure you choose something light enough that you can complete the reps, but heavy enough that you're struggling for the last three to four. "That’s where the magic happens," explains Alcantara.

So what are you waiting for? Here, Alcantara demos six moves that will help give you a Kardashian booty.

Walking Lunges

"When performing lunges, make sure to bring your chest out, squeeze the shoulder blades together in the back, squeeze your core, and slowly move down into the bottom of the lunge," says Alcantara. "By controlling the movement, you are allowing your quadriceps to stretch with focus and therefore maximize your results."

While their workouts vary from week to week, these are the six moves Kardashian favors when working her booty:

How to: Begin standing with your feet together, maintaining a long, tall spine. Keep your hands on your hips or use them for balance during the movement (a). Take a large step forward with your left foot, landing on your left heel, and lower down toward the ground. Allow both legs to bend so that each knee is bent to approximately 90 degrees. Stop with your right knee just above the ground (b). Without pausing, press into your left heel to push up and step forward with your right leg, bringing both feet together (as in the starting position). That’s one rep. Then, take a large step forward with your right foot and repeat the same movement. Continue moving forward in space like this. Do four sets of 20 reps on each leg.

Elevated Glute Bridge

"Hip thrusts are great for developing the back of your legs (hamstrings) and glutes," says Alcantara. "Again, make sure to bring your chest out, squeeze the shoulder blades together in the back, and squeeze your core."

How to: Rest your upper back against the edge of a bench, knees bent to 90 degrees, and butt close to the floor, with a mini band wrapped around your thighs. Your neck and spine should be aligned and you’ll look forward at about a 45-degree angle. Rest your arms along the edge of the bench, or add an extra challenge by holding a dumbbell on top of your hips (a). Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees (b). Pause for up to five seconds then lower your body back to the starting position. That's one rep. Do four sets of 20 reps.

Elevated Goblet Squats

"This is one of my favorite exercises, not only for developing strong legs and booty, but to improve your hip and ankle mobility," says Alcantara. "Make sure to use a sturdy surface when performing this exercise, I like using two heavy dumbbells as my base and a third dumbbell to provide additional resistance throughout the entire movement."

How to: Stand on top of two heavy dumbbells, with your feet hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell with both hands. Extend your arms straight so the dumbbell is right in front of your thighs (a). Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, your elbows brushing the insides of your knees (b). Be sure to keep your back from rounding in this position. As you move back up, focus on bringing your hips forward and your inner thighs up toward the sky. That's one rep. Do four sets of 12 to 20 reps.

Glute Kickbacks

"If you follow me on IG or YouTube, you know how much I use this exercise to develop strong hamstrings and glutes," she notes. Her main tip: Drive your leg and foot up toward the ceiling, rather than back. "This exercise should be renamed 'Kick Ups' lol," she says.

How to: Start on all fours, with your hands and knees hip-width apart (a). Keep your knee bent 90 degrees as you lift your leg into the air until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knee, your left heel kicking toward the ceiling (b). Be sure to keep your core tight the entire time. Reverse the movement to return to start. That's one rep; do five sets of 50 reps. Then repeat on the other side.

Bulgarian Split Squats

"The goal is to control the movement down, and move back up a bit faster," says Alcantara, "this tempo will ensure that you fully stretch the quads and allow for enough tension to build."

She adds: "I love doing this barefoot to give the foot extra room to utilize all of its tiny muscles, to stabilize the load."

How to: Stand about two feet in front of a step (or chair, or ottoman); extend your right leg back and place your foot on the step and your hands on your hips (a). Bend your knees to lower your body as far as you can, keeping your shoulders back and chest up (b). It’s very important to keep your chest out, look forward, and use your hips and core to control and power the movement. Pause, then press through your left heel to return to start. That's one rep. Do four sets of 12 reps on each leg.

Dumbbell Hamstring Curls

"Kim loves the hamstring curl machine," says Alcantara. And this is a variation you can do at home.

"Find yourself a bench, ottoman or other stable surface and brace for impact. Make sure to take your time setting up; have a partner put the weight between your feet or pick it up using your feet."

How to: Position yourself so that your hips and upper body are braced on a bench or sturdy surface. Squeeze your core and slowly bring your legs out straight, almost parallel with the floor (but don't lock your knees.) Grip the bench with your arms to help stabilize your body (a). Keeping your feet flexed, contract your hamstrings and pull your heels toward your butt (b). Pause, then lower back to start. To add some extra challenge, squeeze a dumbbell in between your ankles. That's one rep. Do four sets of 12 to 20 reps.