Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss

Kelly Clarkson has had an amazing week, from hosting the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to having a singer on her team, Brynn Cartelli, win this season of The Voice Tuesday night.

And she’s done it all while ruling the red carpet, in looks that have made some fans think she’s lost some weight.

During a press conference to promote the season finale of The Voice, Entertainment Tonightasked her about her apparent fitness and fashion transformation. But Kelly laughed off any reports of weight loss and instead credited it to stylists who apparently went to Hogwarts.

"I have to shout out my whole glam squad," Kelly replied, before joking, "I literally hired Harry Potter and Spanx, it's all like a sausage.”

Kelly has been extremely open about her weight and body image over the years. And in fact, her recent single “Whole Lotta Woman” attacks people who have body shamed her over the years.

"I never wanted to draw attention," she told Rolling Stone in 2017. "But for 15 years of my life, no matter if I'm really thin or really not, [weight was] always a talk of discussion…So it was fun to write a song that said, 'Yeah, you're right, I am a whole lot of woman, and it's ok.’”?

Whether her weight appears to be up or down, Kelly has lamented that people pay way too much attention to it. "The media has always been obsessed with [my size]. And I have felt conflicted over the years. Do you address it? Do you talk about it? Because then you just add to the noise," she told the Daily Mail in 2017. "I love that people come up to me and say: 'Because you are comfortable in your skin, you have made me more comfortable in mine.' That’s the best compliment ever."