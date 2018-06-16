Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades

news

In the latest "love is dead" news, former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels announced on Instagram Friday that she and her fiancé, Heidi Rhoades, have "been split up for awhile now."

The two have been engaged for more than two years and have been together for almost a decade.

They have two children together: their 6-year-old son, Phoenix, and 8-year-old daughter, Lukensia.

In the post, Jillian says she and Heidi have "found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together."

Jillian recently spoke with PEOPLE about the challenges of being a gay parent.

“One evening, when my daughter was maybe 6, she said to me that she thought gay people were gross, or gay was gross. And I freaked out,” she told PEOPLE. “When people talk about parenting being hard, I don’t find that it’s ‘all the sleepless nights’ or the poopy diapers. It’s these kinds of moments that bring you face to face with all of your deep, dark issues, where you don’t handle it well. And I really wish I had handled it differently in the moment.”

Jillian also posted about Heidi on Instagram as recently as earlier this month, when she wished a happy birthday to "this amazing woman, baby momma, and best friend."

Jillian and Heidi began dating in 2009, according to Us Weekly. In 2012, they adopted Lukensia from Haiti-and Heidi gave birth to Phoenix the same week, according to Us. Jillian proposed to Heidi in 2016 in a private movie theater-during an episode of her E! reality show, Just Jillian, according to PEOPLE.

Heidi has not yet addressed the breakup publicly.