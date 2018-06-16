Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged

Relationship Talk Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades

The two have been engaged for more than two years and have been together for almost a decade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades play

Jillian Michaels announced she's no longer engaged to long-time fiancé Heidi Rhoades

(GETTY IMAGESMATT WINKELMEYER)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the latest "love is dead" news, former Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels announced on Instagram Friday that she and her fiancé, Heidi Rhoades, have "been split up for awhile now."

The two have been engaged for more than two years and have been together for almost a decade.

They have two children together: their 6-year-old son, Phoenix, and 8-year-old daughter, Lukensia.

In the post, Jillian says she and Heidi have "found we're better friends and parents living apart than staying together."

 

Jillian recently spoke with PEOPLE about the challenges of being a gay parent.

“One evening, when my daughter was maybe 6, she said to me that she thought gay people were gross, or gay was gross. And I freaked out,” she told PEOPLE. “When people talk about parenting being hard, I don’t find that it’s ‘all the sleepless nights’ or the poopy diapers. It’s these kinds of moments that bring you face to face with all of your deep, dark issues, where you don’t handle it well. And I really wish I had handled it differently in the moment.”

i#emo#4oCZ##m ready for Monday now . how bout you?

A post shared by Jillian (Motha F*ckn) Michaels (@jillianmichaels) on

 

Jillian also posted about Heidi on Instagram as recently as earlier this month, when she wished a happy birthday to "this amazing woman, baby momma, and best friend."

 

Jillian and Heidi began dating in 2009, according to Us Weekly. In 2012, they adopted Lukensia from Haiti-and Heidi gave birth to Phoenix the same week, according to Us. Jillian proposed to Heidi in 2016 in a private movie theater-during an episode of her E! reality show, Just Jillian, according to PEOPLE.

Heidi has not yet addressed the breakup publicly. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships The 10 best sex positions to stimulate your clitbullet
2 Girl Smarts Your NO-B.S. Guide to your vagina and everything around itbullet
3 Odd Enough Jada Pinkett-Smith says her grandma taught her about...bullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts 'Cancer scared me into treating my body better — And I lost almost 150 pounds in the process'
Strategy These entrepreneurs are leading 8 of the fastest-growing new retailers in the world — and now Tony Robbins and Tim Ferriss will help
Weight Loss The breakthrough that helped 1 woman lose the last 15 pounds
Tech Jillian Michaels scored a 'landmark' $6 million win over YouTube that may change the internet
Lifestyle 35 movies coming out this summer that you need to see
Fitness and Weight Loss 7 reasons your arms aren't changing no matter how much you work out
Tech The crazy, eccentric, successful life of Google cofounder Sergey Brin (GOOG, GOOGL)
Fitness Tips 'I took squat breaks at work everyday for a month, and here's what happened'
Jillian Michaels Check out fitness expert's Malibu Beach House [PHOTO]

Women's Health

Erin Andrews: ‘I text my dad about work constantly'
Girl Smarts Erin Andrews: ‘I text my dad about work constantly'
Vape juice flavors for e-cigarettes may cause heart issues
Girl Smarts Vape juice flavors for e-cigarettes may cause heart issues
Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple
Girl Smarts Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple
Woman says she was given breast implants without consent following double mastectomy
Odd Enough Woman says she was given breast implants without consent following double mastectomy