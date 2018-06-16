Jennifer Garner's secret to never missing a workout is smart AF

news

Based on the fact that Jennifer Garner has two (painfully cute) kids and a packed filming schedule-have you seen the bad ass trailer for Peppermint?-it's not terribly surprising that her days start early (we're talking 5:15 a.m. early!).

Her morning routine isn't for the faint of heart (or the night owls)...but it might just inspire you to skip hitting the snooze buttontomorrow.

5:15 a.m. I pop out of bed and hit the gym, even if I'm not fully awake

"The first thing I do is work out before I talk myself out of it. I have my clothes laid out already (something I do the night before) and the coffee maker set so I can't make excuses-whether I'm exhausted or not.

"I love doing Body by Simone (and no, I don't work for her, it's just what I do). It’s a cardio workout, so you’re on the trampoline or you’re dancing–music is a big part of it. If she's not around to train me, I use her app to follow the workouts. They just make me happy! Even if I can only do it for 20 minutes, I make sure I'm sweating by the end, and that's a victory. I don't judge myself."

"Don’t let perfect get in the way of good. Don’t tell yourself 'I can’t workout because I don’t have an hour.' Do the 15 minutes you have and feel good about it. Exercise is about consistency."

6:30 a.m. Right after I shower, I lather on the sunscreen

"Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for me. Even if I'm going to be inside, or underground, I start with a layer of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen under my makeup."

"Your skin is your calling card. It’s the first thing people see, and being outside is so important-you have to enjoy the sun. When you’re 20, you’re not going to understand how much you wish you'd been wearing sunscreen down the road because sun damage can show up all at once. The only way to have great skin when you're older is to be consistent your whole life."

"Sometimes I have a smoothie, but I'm an eggs and avocado kinda girl. That's scrambled eggs with the yolk. If I don’t get to cook my kids an entire meal, I focus on feeling good about what I can cook. I try my best not to give into guilt. "