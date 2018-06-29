Jana Kramer says she’s ‘Puking 24/7’ during her second pregnancy

news

Singer Jana Kramer is pregnant with her second child with husband and former NFL player, Mike Caussin-and her first trimester has not been easy.

The couple announced they were expecting and due in November via a YouTube video and Instagram post, featuring their 2-year-old daughter, Jolie.

On the outside, Jana, 34, looks stunning (as per usual), but in the YouTube video she admitted to being "so sick" with morning sickness. "I will be seeing this later," she said, tilting her bowl of breakfast toward the camera.

Jana's morning sickness has been so bad that she's actually "popped a lot of blood vessels in [her] face" from vomiting, she said, adding that she just wants to be "done puking and feeling like this." (She is "down to one puke a day" though, which she credits to Bonjesta, a prescription medication to help treat nausea and vomitin g during pregnancy.)

But her trying first trimester hasn't been Jana's only pregnancy issue-the singer has experienced five pregnancy losses (three miscarriages and two chemical pregnancies, as recently as October 2017 and February of this year), according to People. A chemical pregnancy is a very early miscarriage, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

For Jana, this has made her extra cautious about her current pregnancy. "It's hard because it's like 'have hope,' but when you're in that moment, hope is the hardest to fine," she said.

Jana also said that she and her husband have tried in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the past. This baby, however, was conceived naturally, as Jana tracked her ovulation with a device called the Ava bracelet (which tracks your cycle and claims to tell you when you're most fertile).

As for being a mom to Jolie during her pregnancy and morning sickness, Jana admits that she feels "like a bad mom because I just have no energy and have been puking 24/7," she said. Though, Jolie doesn't seem to be bothered by it. "She's currently watching TV right now," Jana said, as she was recording her vlog.