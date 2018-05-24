Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal

But based on her latest Instagram, Jana isn't giving up on her relationship. She posted a few photos of herself and husband Mike from their 2015 wedding.
“For better or for worse.... I love you babe.... Happy 3 years ;)” she captioned the shots.
To give a little more backstory on the cheating scandal: Just a year after they were married and seven months after they had their daughter Jolie Rae, news broke that the couple were on a break because Mike cheated on Jana multiple times, according to Us Weekly.
“We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting.\"
Mike, a retired NFL player, went to rehab to treat a sex addiction in 2016, according to People. The couple eventually reconciled-and even renewed their vows over the holidays in 2017, reports Us Weekly. But Jana has made it very clear that it’s been hard to let go of the past.
Earlier this month, Jana told Us Weekly: “We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting. It’s a process but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.” She added that she and Mike try to schedule date nights at least every other week, and they attend marriage counseling together.
“I have to just sit back and be like, ‘As long as I am happy, that’s what I want to show my daughter. And if I start to get unhappy and it starts to affect my parenting…then that is when I have to step back and re-evaluate the situation.”
And in mid-May, Jana said on her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer that she was “triggered” by the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. “Sometimes I lash out,” Jana admitted, adding that when Mike senses she’s upset, he’ll apologize, which she appreciates. Still, she says, “my job now is to stay present.”
Sure, that's probably easier said than done. But if her latest Instagram post shows anything, it's that Jana is working hard to do just that.