Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary

Relationship Talk Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal

But based on her latest Instagram, Jana isn't giving up on her relationship. She posted a few photos of herself and husband Mike from their 2015 wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal play

Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal

(GETTY IMAGESKELLY SULLIVAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jana Kramer has been though some serious hell in the love department-her first husband was abusive, she was only married to her second hubby for a month, and her current husband, Michael Caussin, cheated on her two years ago.

But based on her latest Instagram, Jana isn't giving up on her relationship. She posted a few photos of herself and husband Mike from their 2015 wedding.

 

“For better or for worse.... I love you babe.... Happy 3 years ;)” she captioned the shots.

To give a little more backstory on the cheating scandal: Just a year after they were married and seven months after they had their daughter Jolie Rae, news broke that the couple were on a break because Mike cheated on Jana multiple times, according to Us Weekly.

“We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting.\"

Mike, a retired NFL player, went to rehab to treat a sex addiction in 2016, according to People. The couple eventually reconciled-and even renewed their vows over the holidays in 2017, reports Us Weekly. But Jana has made it very clear that it’s been hard to let go of the past.

 

Earlier this month, Jana told Us Weekly: “We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting. It’s a process but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.” She added that she and Mike try to schedule date nights at least every other week, and they attend marriage counseling together.

“I have to just sit back and be like, ‘As long as I am happy, that’s what I want to show my daughter. And if I start to get unhappy and it starts to affect my parenting…then that is when I have to step back and re-evaluate the situation.”

And in mid-May, Jana said on her podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer that she was “triggered” by the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. “Sometimes I lash out,” Jana admitted, adding that when Mike senses she’s upset, he’ll apologize, which she appreciates. Still, she says, “my job now is to stay present.”

the motherhood/sister giveaway for the mom. every mama in the collection. the mom that tried. the mom that didn#emo#4oCZ##t. the one still trying. the one still hoping. the mom that thought she could, but couldn#emo#4oCZ##t. the mom that thought she couldn#emo#4oCZ##t and did. the mom that fostered. the mom that went through countless needles and endured IVF. the one that saw the heartbeat. the one who lost the heartbeat. the mother that adopted. at birth, at puberty, at adulthood. adopted through heartbreak. the surrogate. the aunties. the NICU strong mom. the mom of multiples. two times & three times the strong. the mom who stepped in and up to step mom. the grandmothers. gifted or granted. the one that knows what heaven takes. the one who prays. the one who praises. the nurturing isn#emo#4oCZ##t in a title or a bloodline. it#emo#4oCZ##s in a heart. that#emo#4oCZ##s motherhood. _____ because motherhood takes us all and IS us all. _____ its an honor to walk with you, raise with you and stumble with you. to cheers with you and cry with you. happy mother#emo#4oCZ##s day to you. _____ because mama means so much more than lineage. it#emo#4oCZ##s everyone of us. we#emo#4oCZ##ve teamed up to create an amazing #gift for someone who means #mother to you for her to win the giveaway of: @clarisonic, a lineup of @skinmedica medical grade skincare, @urbandecay lipglosses, @lorealmakeup, @kerastase_official hair care products, & $200 @nordstrom giftcard. _____ to win::: 1. follow us: @kramergirl @brittanyaldean @malloryervin @jesssouthern @beausandashley @alittlebitfancy @carohobby @nashvillewifestyles @kbstyled 2. tag the woman that means the world to you. 3. share the words, lift, love. ((This giveaway is in no way associated w Instagram. Winner will be announced May 20th.))

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

 

Sure, that's probably easier said than done. But if her latest Instagram post shows anything, it's that Jana is working hard to do just that.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 5 rules that actually work if you’re trying to lose weightbullet
2 Girl Smarts 'I’ve lost more than 100 pounds and I've never stepped...bullet
3 Beauty Bits OMG Kate Middleton looks amazing at the royal wedding —...bullet

Related Articles

Football Five European Cup dynasties for Real Madrid to match
Tech A submarine has discovered the 310-year-old 'holy grail' of shipwrecks, and it may carry $17 billion in treasure
New Movie Alert Anakle films, Inkblot team up for up North
#FineYorubaTwitter Nigerians on Twitter are using hashtags to celebrate their beauty
Financial Tips 5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them
Pulse Weddings Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness
Meghan Markle Her transformation from Hollywood actress to Duchess is complete
For Men 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriage
Lifestyle Why more women go to church than men

Women's Health

Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss
Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss
13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Girl Smarts 13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Sunscreen pills are total B.S., according to the FDA
Girl Smarts Sunscreen pills are total B.S., according to the FDA
Ebola outbreak 2018: everything you need to know
Girl Smarts Ebola outbreak 2018: everything you need to know