Jada Pinkett-Smith says her grandma taught her about masturbation at age 9

Of all the awkward sex talks you can have with your parents, the masturbation one is definitely right up there.

But it turns out Jada Pinkett Smith has always been very open with her daughter Willow about sex.

Jada dished it all on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, which featured Willow, 17, Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow’s best friend Telana Lynum. Though Adrienne was alarmed that Jada would invite Willow to participate in such a (*ahem*) mature convo, Jada believes she deserves a seat at the table-literally-to talk about sex. “I’m like hell yeah, it’s appropriate. Is it life?” Jada noted on the show.

"I did not want Willow to have shame of any kind…You know, when you can talk to your mother who's been through a whole lot in regards to sex...I wouldn't say I'm a connoisseur, but I'm 47, so, enough said."

She and Willow agreed that if a mom has to teach her daughter about the dangers out there, that shouldn’t be the only thing they talk about-because sex can be fun and enjoyable, too.

As a result of her mom's openness, Jada said that her and BFF Telana are totally comfortable chatting about it, too.

"We go a little HAM ... like, 'What hairstyles for your vagina do you enjoy?'" she joked.

Willow also revealed that her introduction to sex was walking in on her parents.

And speaking of her famous parents, apparently the entire Smith household is open when it comes to sex chats-Will Smith included. As Jada explained:

"Whenever I talk to Dad about it, it's always an intellectual debate. It's always like, 'Speaking of the degradation of females and the past, how do you believe that trickles in to your experience?' It's very serious, but it's not emotional."

As for Jada, her intro to sex came from her grandmother, who taught her about masturbation when she was just a kid. “My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” she shared. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at nine!”

Jada said that she even got “addicted” to self-pleasuring at age 21-giving herself as many as five orgasms a day. Which like, damn.

So, what do you think about chatting about masturbation with your kids? On one hand, it may be better to hear legit information from a trusted adult than fellow classmates who probably don’t have all the facts. And it never hurts to take the shame away and promote sex-positivity from an early age.

But on the other, some people may say that it's be too adult of a subject, or not an appropriate parent-child topic.

Regardless, it’s clear that Jada and Willow are reaaaaaaally comfortable talking about sex, and that openness is certainly refreshing.

Watch the full episode below: