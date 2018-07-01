If you have 3 minutes, you have time for this workout

news

Time: 3 minutes

Equipment: Exercise bench

Good for: Energy-boosting

Instructions: Perform as many reps as possible in 20 seconds of each exercise. Repeat for a total of three rounds.

Feet-Elevated Glute Bridge

How to: Stand about three feet in front of a step or bench and place top of left foot on it, bending knee slightly. Keeping back straight and core engaged, lean torso forward slightly and bend knees to lower as far as possible, or until the left knee nearly touches the floor. Pause, then drive through right heel to return to start. That's 1 rep.

Perform as many reps as possible in 20 seconds, then switch legs and repeat.

Pushup And Inverted Shoulder Press

How to: Place hands slightly more than shoulder-width apart on the floor and extend feet so body forms a straight line from head to heels. Bend elbows to do a pushup, lowering until chest nearly touches the floor; then push through hands to straighten arms while raising hips and pressing into heels.

From that position, bend elbows to lower head until it almost touches the floor. Press through hands to straighten arms; then return to start. That's 1 rep.

Perform as many rounds as possible in 20 seconds.

Start circuit again; repeat for a total of three rounds.

Workout created by personal trainer Nick Tumminello. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2018 issue of Women's Health. Pick up a copy, on newsstands now.