‘I lost 30 pounds by eating a bigger breakfast and smaller dinner’

I had a gym membership and would sometimes be really motivated to go and work out there for a few weeks-but I was never consistent enough to see any results.
Studying all day in the library, eating vending machine snacks; working (and eating) at a bar and restaurant in the evening; and partying all night with friends.
Fitness wasn't really on my schedule either: I had a gym membership and would sometimes be really motivated to go and work out there for a few weeks-but I was never consistent enough to see any results. And most of the time, I would go for a huge, unhealthy meal straight after a gym session, so it kind of defeated the purpose.
Shortly after I graduated from university, I moved to another country for work. One morning, after going out for dinner and drinks with friends the night before, I saw my reflection in the mirror-and I decided I had to change. I couldn’t use the fact that I was a student as an excuse anymore-it was now or never.
I knew these weren’t good for me, so it was clear they had to go. Once I got the hang of that, I gradually cut back on the amount of simple carbs I ate-white pasta and bread, for example-especially in the evening.
I actually stopped eating a big meal in the evening altogether, and had a larger breakfast and lunch instead. I also paid more attention to what I drank: Rather than fizzy drinks or fruit juice, I stuck to water, black coffee, or tea.
I stared cooking more at home too-researching and cooking healthy recipes allowed me to see exactly what I was putting into my body. As time went on, I ended up actually preferring to cook for myself rather than eat out
Breakfast: a bowl of yogurt or Quark (a type of "spoonable cheese") with a banana, peanut butter, coconut, and cinnamon.
Lunch: a salad with lettuce, salmon, boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes, roasted nuts and seeds, and goat cheese; an omelette with spinach, feta, and sundried tomatoes and side salad; or a baked sweet potato with spinach, coriander, feta cheese, and avocado.
Dinner: small bowl of avocado and tomato, or homemade hummus with cucumber and carrot sticks.
Snacks: fat-free yogurt, carrot sticks, or fruit and nuts.
I began training with Freeletics Bodyweight, an app that provides you with equipment-free workouts based on your bodyweight. I started out using the app three times a week, for 20 to 45 minutes per session, usually right before work in the morning. Once I felt comfortable with that, I added one or two runs each week, led by the Freeletics Running app.
After just four to five weeks of focusing on nutrition and exercise, I started feeling the effects-particularly when I noticed my jeans were too big and I had to buy a new pair.
When all was said and done, I was down 33 pounds. I'll never go back to my old eating habits-I love my new ones much more. My body just feels so much better after I’ve eaten a balanced, healthy meal compared to a slice of pizza or a burger.
As for fitness, I always keep myself accountable. If I know that I’m going to have a busy day, I find a solution, like working out in the evening or on my lunch break, rather than in the morning.
Initially, I just wanted to lose a few pounds, but what I discovered about myself and my body-that I had the power to change-became my number-one achievement.
It’s really tough at the beginning to change your life, but that’s what makes it so rewarding: being able to look back and know that I was strong enough to start the journey in the first place. I feel more powerful now-mentally and physically-than ever before.