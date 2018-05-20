Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

How—and why—you should def use a foam roller

Fitness How—and why—you should def use a foam roller

But here's why that's a bad idea: Beyond the fact that foam rolling is basically like giving yourself a massage (yes, please!) it's also an amazing took for post-fitness recovery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How—and why—you should def use a foam roller play

How—and why—you should def use a foam roller

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you only have a limited amount of time to work out, foam rolling probably loses out to Bravo-fueled elliptical sessions.

But here's why that's a bad idea: Beyond the fact that foam rolling is basically like giving yourself a massage (yes, please!) it's also an amazing took for post-fitness recovery.

There's a reason you have that friend who swears by her-post run foam roll!

Why foam rollers are great

Foam rollers can benefit literally every type of exerciser-according to research published in The Journal of Athletic Training, foam rolling after a workout significantly decreases soreness up to 72 hours later.

That’s because foam rolling is a type of myofascial massage, or a kind of therapy that keeps your muscles loose and well-hydrated and eases pain in the tissues that wrap around, connect, and support your muscles. When those babies are stiff, they can actually restrict movement and lead to muscle pain all over.

“Ideally, you should get a massage every couple of days to keep your muscles healthy, particularly if you’re a runner,” says Raechel Bugner, D.P.T., a doctor of physical therapy from Finish Line Physical Therapy in New York City. "No one has time for money for that, but foam rolling takes its place."

How to use a foam roller

Most foam rollers are made of a type of foam called EVA, and come in varying densities-hard, medium, and soft-depending on how much pressure you want when you roll. Rolling your muscles on that surface can help break up knots, which constrict the blood flow and keep your muscles from functioning properly, Bugner explains. Rollers can also release tension, soothe sore muscles, and increase your mobility-generally helping to boost your performance.

To get the most out of foam rolling, though, you want to “roll as slowly as you can,” says Bugner. That’ll give your muscles time to loosen.

But foam rolling isn’t for everyone, and if the pressure is too much or it hurt-hurts rather than hurts-so-good, try a different roller or skip it completely for a different kind of stretching. Foam rolling should make you feel better, not worse.

Finding the right foam roller

Not all foam rollers are created equally. Depending on the type of exercise you do, the kind of pressure you want, and the aches and pains you’re experience, you’ll want to use a roller tailored to your needs. These are some of the best on the market to choose from. Roll on!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 'I’ve lost more than 100 pounds and I've never stepped foot...bullet
2 Beauty Bits Stretch mark creams: Should you even bother?bullet
3 Odd Enough An 18-year-old developed ‘wet lung’ after vaping for just...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 8 terrible health tips from Tom Brady
World Linda McMahon is ringside at TrumpMania
Tech Tom Brady claims an extreme diet and fitness regimen keep him playing at age 40 — but science says it's mostly bogus
Sports The TB12 Method: Inside Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero's fitness philosophy of hydration, pliability, and avocado ice cream
Odd Enough The number-one reason why your shoulders are always killing you
Fitness and Weight Loss Should you work out twice a day?
Fitness and Weight Loss The #1 reason why you're not seeing results from your butt workouts
Odd Enough 'Why I Love foam rolling in the nude'

Women's Health

OMG Kate Middleton looks amazing at the royal wedding — 3 weeks after giving birth
Beauty Bits OMG Kate Middleton looks amazing at the royal wedding — 3 weeks after giving birth
Meghan Markle's dog is totally going to make an appearance before the day's over
Girl Smarts Meghan Markle's dog is totally going to make an appearance before the day's over
Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it could make treating yeast infections even more hellish
Odd Enough Antifungal resistance is getting worse — And it could make treating yeast infections even more hellish
True or false: you can become lactose intolerant as an adult
Odd Enough True or false: You can become lactose intolerant as an adult