Health Tips :  This Reddit user shared the skin-care routine that cured her hormonal acne—and her pictures are insane

Curing severe acne can be a long process. Just ask Redditor malequ, who shared eight photos of her skin between June 2013 and now on Reddit this week.

The user posted the photos in the Skincare Addiction subreddit to show how she went from having serious hormonal acne to clear skin in four years. She provided a lengthy description of the process explaining that she developed “terrible cystic acne” on her cheeks and jawline after a move.

She admitted she didn’t have a good skincare routine and that while birth control helped a little bit, her skin was still a mess, so she ended up visiting a dermatologist, who diagnosed her with hormonal acne. The doctor prescribed her Roaccutane (also known as isotretinoin) which is a vitamin A derivative used to treat severe acne. The doctor explained that she would need to go through 12 boxes of this to see long-term results, which she says ended up being the 19 “longest” months of her life.

“Within 6-7 months on Roaccutane my acne had cleared up completely but I still had really bad skin texture and hyperpigmentation,” she writes (the drug can make your complexion really sensitive).

Now off Roaccutane for almost a year, she has been doing laser treatments to help with the “flushing” of her face caused by the medication. “The biggest difference for me is how much nicer my skin looks in general—it’s glowing, my pores have minimised, it feels soft and smooth rather than dry and bumpy,” she explains. “I still have a bit of work to go with my slight pigmentation and skin texture but honestly I’m so happy with my skin at the moment and for the first time in years I feel comfortable to leave the house without makeup on.” Amazing.

Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., believes this was an appropriate course of treatment for the Redditor. “It is the only drug available that addresses all of the major factors that cause acne, oil production, cells that stick together and block the pores, acne causing bacteria, and inflammation,” Zeichner says, adding that Roaccutane is not available in the U.S. but there are several other forms of the medication available.

“While the medication is traditionally dosed over five months, in some cases high doses over a longer period of time may be necessary,” he says. “It is a drug that requires monthly monitoring of blood work, as it may be associated with potential effects on the liver, increases in cholesterol, and can cause birth defects. For this reason, women of childbearing potential must be on two forms of birth control while taking the medication.” As for the laser treatment, he explains these work to reduce the redness, and actually will improve the texture and quality of the skin over time—as this Redditor experienced.

However, this course of treatment is not for everyone, and there are over-the-counter treatments Zeichner recommends. “Ingredients like benzoyl peroxide kill acne-causing bacteria, while salicylic acid helps remove excess oil and exfoliates dead cells from the surface of the skin,” he says, while adding that “if these products are not working after two to four weeks, make sure to visit a board-certified dermatologist for evaluation and a tailored prescription regimen.”

We are totally blown away by the difference in her pictures. This Redditor is proof that skin care is a marathon, not a sprint. But if you're in it for the long haul, you can really see some incredible results.