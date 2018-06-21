Gwen Stefani just posted the most stunning natural makeup photo

news

It's pretty rare to see Gwen Stefani without her signature red lip and smoky eye-which is why I was shook when she posted the most stunning natural makeup selfie on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old singer, who is in Oklahoma with BF Blake Shelton to celebrate his birthday, is clearly living her best vacay life. She shared a gorgeous shot of herself with natural-looking makeup Tuesday night, and damn, that glow-up.

“@blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world," she wrote in the caption.

Gwen later shared another snapshot of herself relaxing on a boat, hair blowing in the wind-still rocking that natural look. Blake is in the background, behind the wheel.

Ok #laketexoma 2018 gx #emo#77iP## A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:33pm PDT

However, she hasn't totally shunned her signature glam during her vacay. You can see her go-to red lip in a post from earlier in the week, wishing Blake a happy birthday:

Birthday love u @blakeshelton gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Gwen joins the ranks of several gorgeous celebs who have recently opted for a more natural look. Fellow pop star queen Christina Aguilera broke the internet in March when she posed completely barefaced for the cover of Paper Magazine.

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

And Riverdale star Camila Mendes posed for a makeup-free look in People’s "The Beautiful Issue."

Now I'm just left wondering...what is her skincare routine? Because I need it, ASAP.