Gwen Stefani just posted the most stunning natural makeup photo

The 48-year-old singer, who is in Oklahoma with BF Blake Shelton to celebrate his birthday, is clearly living her best vacay life.
The 48-year-old singer, who is in Oklahoma with BF Blake Shelton to celebrate his birthday, is clearly living her best vacay life. She shared a gorgeous shot of herself with natural-looking makeup Tuesday night, and damn, that glow-up.
“@blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world," she wrote in the caption.
Gwen later shared another snapshot of herself relaxing on a boat, hair blowing in the wind-still rocking that natural look. Blake is in the background, behind the wheel.
However, she hasn't totally shunned her signature glam during her vacay. You can see her go-to red lip in a post from earlier in the week, wishing Blake a happy birthday:
Gwen joins the ranks of several gorgeous celebs who have recently opted for a more natural look. Fellow pop star queen Christina Aguilera broke the internet in March when she posed completely barefaced for the cover of Paper Magazine.
And Riverdale star Camila Mendes posed for a makeup-free look in People’s "The Beautiful Issue."
Now I'm just left wondering...what is her skincare routine? Because I need it, ASAP.