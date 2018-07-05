Got 10 minutes? That's all you need for this total-body workout

news

Time: 10 minutes

Equipment: Exercise bench

Good for: Total-body toning

Instructions: For each move, perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds, then rest 10 seconds. That’s one set; do three total. Continue the pattern with the other exercises (doing both sides, where directed).

Deadbug

How to: Lie faceup on floor with arms and legs in the air, knees bent 90 degrees. Maintaining contact between low back and floor, brace core, then slowly and simultaneously lower right leg until heel nearly touches floor and left arm until hand nearly touches floor overhead. Pause, then return to start and repeat on the opposite side. That’s one rep.

Perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds, then rest 10 seconds. That’s one set; do three total.

Bulgarian Split Squat

How to: Stand about three feet in front of a step or bench and place top of left foot on it, bending knee slightly. Keeping back straight and core engaged, lean torso forward slightly and bend knees to lower as far as possible, or until left knee nearly touches floor. Pause, then drive through right heel to return to start. That’s one rep.

Perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds, then rest 10 seconds. Then switch legs and repeat. That’s one set; do three total.

Pushup and Inverted Shoulder Press

How to: Place hands slightly more than shoulder-width apart on floor and extend feet so body forms a straight line from head to heels. Bend elbows to do a pushup, lowering until chest nearly touches floor; then push through hands to straighten arms while raising hips and pressing into heels. From that position, bend elbows to lower head until it almost touches floor. Press through hands to straighten arms; then return to start. That’s one rep.

Perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds, then rest 10 seconds. That’s one set; do three total.

Upright Bird Dog

How to: Sit tall on chair, gripping front edge with both hands, then scoot forward until hips and butt are in front of seat, pressing shoulders down and away from ears. Brace core, then simultaneously raise right arm forward to shoulder height while slightly lifting left foot off floor. Pause, then slowly reverse to return to start. Repeat on the opposite side. That’s one rep.

Perform as many reps as possible in 30 seconds, then rest 10 seconds. That’s one set; do three total.

Workout created by personal trainer Nick Tumminello. This article originally appeared in the July/August 2018 issue of Women's Health. Pick up a copy, on newsstands now.