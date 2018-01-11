Girl Smarts :  This super-random habit could protect your skin from sun damage

news

At this point, you surely know that wearing SPF as well as hats and other protective clothing can help protect you from UV damage from sunlight.

You also probably know at this point that adding antioxidants to your skin-care routine can help, too. But which of the below time-related eating habits was recently reported to protect skin from UV damage?

A. Eating an early-bird dinner

B. Having breakfast as soon as you wake up

C. Eating two big meals per day

ANSWER: A. File this under: Huh? Eating primarily in the daytime really could protect your skin, according to a recent study in the journal Cell Reports. Here's why: Your body clock gives you a 12-hour window to eat. Noshing beyond that is "abnormal" and throws off the work of your body's enzymes, which all have important jobs. One such enzyme, xeroderma pigmentosum group A (XPA), repairs UV-damaged skin. And when you dine late, the activity cycle of XPA shifts, limiting its ability to repair and protect your skin the next day. So try eating your last big meal before 7 p.m., resist snacking at night, and, of course, bring on the SPF.

Source: Joseph Takahashi, Ph.D., O'Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center