Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Girl Smarts :  This bad habit might actually be really good for you

Girl Smarts This bad habit might actually be really good for you

Dropping f-bombs and other expletives can release f*ck-yeah levels of adrenaline, which can be both numbing and stimulating.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LET'S F@#*NG TALK ABOUT CUSSING AND MENTAL HEALTH: I HEARD THAT SH*T HAS BENEFITS.

Damn right. Multiple studies have shown that swearing helps with pain tolerance, stress relief, and even bonding with your b*tch-ass coworkers.

WTF? TELL ME MORE.

Dropping f-bombs and other expletives can release f*ck-yeah levels of adrenaline, which can be both numbing and stimulating. In fact, it's been shown that pilots and surgeons don't perform as well when they aren't allowed to swear, because of the loss of that stress release in high-pressure situations.

I WANNA BOND—HOW DOES THAT F*CKING WORK?

We swear for positive reasons just as often as for negative ones. When we say a word that has been censored by society, we are participating in a small act of rebellion. This can be a way to display empathy or build trust and sh*t. People who swear more have even been shown to be more honest, because it acts as a signal of authenticity between friends.

Source: Emma Byrne, Ph.D., author of the new book Swearing Is Good for You

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Fitness The number-one sign your abs workouts aren't workingbullet
2 Odd Enough This photo reveals what Carrie Underwood looks like after...bullet
3 Weight Loss How much Kale is safe to eat in a week?bullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough This photo reveals what Carrie Underwood looks like after devastating injury to her face
Sex & Relationships Is the first year of marriage really the hardest?
Odd Enough This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later
Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long
Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'
Odd Enough Carrie Underwood reveals she suffered a devastating injury to her face
Odd Enough 'This ritual helped me when I was spiraling into depression'
Fitness What's the best way to tone your butt? We put 2 glute bridges to the test
Girl Smarts Your itchy vagina might be caused by one of these hidden culprits
Weight Loss Can coconut oil really help you lose weight?

Women's Health

Sex & Relationships Is the first year of marriage really the hardest?
Odd Enough This ob-gyn gave birth and then helped her patient deliver twins just hours later
Weight Loss The 4 foods you should prep now to eat healthy all week long
Girl Smarts 'I went blonde and here's what happened next'