Girl Smarts :  This bad habit might actually be really good for you

LET'S F@#*NG TALK ABOUT CUSSING AND MENTAL HEALTH: I HEARD THAT SH*T HAS BENEFITS.

Damn right. Multiple studies have shown that swearing helps with pain tolerance, stress relief, and even bonding with your b*tch-ass coworkers.

WTF? TELL ME MORE.

Dropping f-bombs and other expletives can release f*ck-yeah levels of adrenaline, which can be both numbing and stimulating. In fact, it's been shown that pilots and surgeons don't perform as well when they aren't allowed to swear, because of the loss of that stress release in high-pressure situations.

I WANNA BOND—HOW DOES THAT F*CKING WORK?

We swear for positive reasons just as often as for negative ones. When we say a word that has been censored by society, we are participating in a small act of rebellion. This can be a way to display empathy or build trust and sh*t. People who swear more have even been shown to be more honest, because it acts as a signal of authenticity between friends.

Source: Emma Byrne, Ph.D., author of the new book Swearing Is Good for You