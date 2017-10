Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Seated upright chest fly: If you're looking to give your chest a (*ahem*) boost, this is the move for you. The outward movement strengthens your chest in a way that enhances cleavage without broadening your muscles. Plus, it's great for your biceps. Win, win!