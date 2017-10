Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Leg extension: Since women have wider hips, it can cause us to have weaker quadriceps.

This machine aims to correct any imbalance in your quad muscles, so that your knee alignment is on point. Why is this important?

Proper alignment helps you get the most out of all your workouts and avoid injury!