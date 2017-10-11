Fitness and Weight Loss :  'I'm a yoga instructor, and I never start my day without doing this'

There’s no getting around it: Mornings can be rough.That’s why we reached out to Boston-based yoga instructor Rebecca Pacheco, creator of Women's Health's With Yoga DVD to find out how she kicks off her days on a positive note.

In With Yoga, Rebecca encourages people to use yoga in their everyday lives to stay centered and chill—here's how she puts that practice into place:

"I became a first-time mother in April, so my morning routine has shifted dramatically since then. For starters, it’s less 'routine.' Some key healthy elements remain and I’ve acquired a couple new ones. My day now begins when my daughter wakes up, which is usually between 5 and 6 a.m. She’s so smiley and adorable first thing in the morning that I don’t mind being up before sunrise. I try to keep our first hour as quiet and mindful as possible. A soothing start is ideal for her, but it’s become important for me, too. We keep the lights low and I try not to look at my phone/Internet first thing. I drink a huge glass of water and let myself wake up gradually.

"I was a daily meditator each morning for about five years—until having a newborn. It’s taken some creativity (and discipline) to get back into the swing of things, but I’m finally there. Meditation is my most trustworthy tool for managing stress, staying focused, and finding quiet in the midst of a hectic schedule. Typically, I’ll sit for 10 to 15 minutes in the morning before diving into email and the day’s other work projects.

"I usually work out or do yoga later in the day (you can find some of my go-to flows on Women's Health's With Yoga), but when I do practice in the morning, I love the ritual quality of sun salutations to warm up and wake up with intention. I also love inversions to start the day—they give me such a lift (literally, ha!). You can stand on your head or simply lie down in bed and put your legs up the wall for a few minutes.

"On mornings when I run, I always do a yoga cooldown with some standing forward bends, toes pose (which is an amazing foot stretch), and hip openers. A forward bend, in particular, is great if you’re feeling anxious about everything you need to accomplish in the day ahead. Take a moment, put your head below your heart, send fresh blood to your brain, and focus on a few deep, slow, calming breaths. Works every time."

If you want to learn some of the yoga flows that Rebecca uses to start her day, check out Women's Health's With Yoga DVD.And for some tips on how to meditate, check out her step-by-step guide below: