Exactly how this crazy-busy mom lost 50 pounds in 6 months

I’d seen Jenny Craig commercials and thought the plan might work for me

It seemed like it fit with my busy schedule, so I joined March of last year.

Jenny Craig essentially boils down to calorie counting: You eat fewer cals than you had previously -

while burning more through exercise. There are prepared meals that are already portioned out, which was super-convenient.

In addition to those meals, you get a shopping list of fresh fruits and vegetables to make sure you’re getting enough produce. A typical day of eating for me might be:

*Breakfast: Apple-cinnamon oatmeal and a half cup of fruit

*Mid-morning snack: Protein bar

*Lunch: Chicken tortilla soup and garden salad with a light dressing

*Mid-afternoon snack: Fruit

*Dinner: Turkey burger with fresh veggies

If I was still hungry after all of that, I'd have a small serving of popcorn.The plan was easy to stick to.

I lost three pounds the first week and continued losing about one to three pounds per week after that.

I had to get creative to squeeze in workouts

Around the same time I joined Jenny Craig, I began working out regularly. I made it a goal to exercise three to five days per week, for an hour each time. I’m lucky to own an elliptical and treadmill, so I'd get on one of those and put on Netflix or HBO Go and just start moving as much as I could for an hour.

I planned out my exercise the same way I’d plan meetings or play dates, and I started multi-tasking by hopping on the treadmill during conference calls or scheduling meetings with my publicist over workouts.

Around September of 2017, six months after making a serious effort to get healthy, I hit the 50-pound weight-loss mark.