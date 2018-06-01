Exactly how much Instagram star Anna Victoria works out every week

But that's not necessarily the case-at least, not for personal trainer and Body Love App creator Anna Victoria.
But that's not necessarily the case-at least, not for personal trainer and Body Love App creator Anna Victoria.
The Anna Victoria x @k.deer x @gilt apparel line is HERE!!! Head to the link in my bio to order!! . 50% of all net proceeds from this collection will be benefiting the @JEDfoundation which is an organization dedicated to promoting emotional health and preventing suicide for our nation#emo#4oCZ##s teens and young adults #emo#77iP## . This is a LIMITED collection, grab your Body Love inspired pieces before they sell out!! #fbggirls #bodylovebabes
"People think Instagram trainers live in the gym, but it’s absolutely not true," Anna told WomensHealthMag.com at an event celebrating the launch of her activewear capsule collection with K-Deer. "On average, I work out five days a week."
Anna says she focuses on hitting six total sessions-three strength, plus three cardio, and abs during the week. But rather than spread them out over six days, she'll often double up sessions once a week, leaving two full days for rest. She sticks to the training in her Body Love App, which means 30-minute workouts.
"Rest is just as important as your workout days," Anna says. "I have people message me and say ‘I don’t want to take a rest day, I don’t want to lose progress.' But I tell them, 'you’re probably losing progress because you’re not taking a rest day.'"
In fact, just recently Anna had to take three full weeks off from her workouts. "I had the flu, so I was out a week and a half. Then it was my one-year anniversary with my husband in Hawaii," she says. In Hawaii, she decided not to pressure herself to hit the gym on her usual schedule. "Sometimes I would want to go-but since we had hiking and other active things planned, I didn't feel the need to get a traditional workout in."
While she felt a little guilty about taking so much time off at first, "as time went on I realized I needed to listen to my body," says Anna. "And three weeks, in the grand scheme of things, is not going to throw you off. At least, as long as you don't let it."
Shoulders + Back Blast While these first two are primarily for back and shoulders, my core was SO SORE at the end! Be sure you#emo#4oCZ##re engaging your core through each move, especially the mountain climbers at the end so your hip flexors don#emo#4oCZ##t end up taking over #emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## . The first move was a bit of an experiment to see how it would feel on my core, shoulders and back. I don#emo#4oCZ##t suggest trying this if you have an issue with any of the above. With any new move you try, always start with a low weight you KNOW you can handle and then go up slowly to assess your ability and to see how/whether it engages the muscle groups you#emo#4oCZ##re intending to target. I felt this in my core and in my shoulders. . The second move is a good ol#emo#4oCZ## Bent Over Row (one of my FAVS) with an overhand grip. At the end you see me pausing and holding the peak position. I do this often in the final reps of various moves to push my muscles eveeeen more be sure you#emo#4oCZ##re keeping your chest up so your back is straight and not curling over. . Last move is incline Mountain Climbers. I#emo#4oCZ##m slowly re-incorporating these into my routine since my hip flexor issues are subsiding and my core is now learning to take back the reins. (Yay!!! More on this on YouTube) so I do them on incline since it#emo#4oCZ##s a bit easier on my hip flexors. Be sure you#emo#4oCZ##re UBER engaging your core to prevent your hip flexors from taking over. If you feel any popping in your hips, cease immediately and watch my most recent Hip Flexor video on YouTube! . #emo#8J+klw==## Hope you babes enjoyed these tips!! First move do 15 reps each side, second move 20 reps, third move 30 reps total. DONT HATE ME YOU#emo#4oCZ##LL THANK ME LATER #emo#8J+Zgw==## #fbggirls #bodylovebabes www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
Other times, however-like when she only has time to squeeze in a workout at 6 a.m., but really doesn't feel like getting out of bed-Anna says she avoids overthinking it.
"I try not to focus too much on motivation, because it does come and go so much. I try to be dedicated, and go even when I don’t feel like it. I call it robot mode," she laughs."I’m a huge procrastinator and I make a lot of excuses. If I think about it too much, I’ll just come up with every excuse in the world."
(Instagram phenoms, they're just like us!)