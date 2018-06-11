Everything you need to know about Hilary Duff's boyfriend and baby daddy

news

No one saw it coming, but Hilary Duff is pregnant! Congrats to the happy couple, Hilary and…um…who is that guy?

Well, his name is Matthew Koma, and this baby girl (yes, it's a girl!) is their first child together. Hilary also has a son, Luca, who’s 6, with former husband Mike Comrie.

You can see the cute announcement pic on the 30-year-old Younger star's Instagram, which shows off her adorable baby bump.

He posted the same pic, with an equally cute caption: “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Now, back to the baby daddy. Matthew is a singer, songwriter, and producer (and a bit reminiscent of the character Josh on Younger, tbh). But beyond that, there's not a whole lot of info out there about the couple. They've kept a pretty low-profile and don’t post a ton of pics together on social media. Still, here's what we know about Hilary and Matthew so far:

They adopted a puppy together. Awwwww.

This was, sadly, after he lost his own dog last September. He’s a serious dog lover.

His voice is the stuff of angels.

Who wouldn't love being serenaded by that voice? (We see you, Hilary!)

They post some of the cutest Boomerangs ever.

Like this one:

And this one...

...this one, too. OMG our hearts can't take it.

Seriously, you two.

She recently threw him a bowling-themed birthday party.

If you read the comments, this is when fans started speculating that Hilary was pregnant…

And, yep, he’s a damn good bowler.

His Wikipedia page notes that he's a professional bowler, but we have yet to confirm whether or not that's a joke. After all, from the looks of it, he’s got a great sense of humor.

Her mom LOVES him.

In a recent interview with E! News, Hilary shared that her mom is a big fan of her boo. "My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, ‘I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'"

They’ve broken up before.

Twice, actually. Hilary appeared on The Talk in December, not long after she got back together with Matt for the third time, reports US Weekly. On the show, she blamed their past breakups on timing.

“I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time,” she continued, “as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."

Last year may have been rough for the duo, but it seems it’s been bliss ever since. "Third time's the charm!" she joked on the show.

So, so happy for them. Bring on all the bump pics!