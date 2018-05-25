news

Bust out the sunscreen because it's finally-finally!-warm enough to run and bike outside on the reg.

Still, sometimes you’re in a time crunch and only have time for a quick cruise on the treadmill. Or maybe it’s hot AF outside and the idea of working out under the blazing sun just isn’t appealing.

For those days, Netflix has got your back with a whole new crop of TV shows and movies for June, including Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It, and The King's Speech. On the TV side, new seasons of Portlandia, GLOW, and Grey’s Anatomy are rolling out.

Here's the whole list of everything new on Netflix in June 2018:

June 1

November 13: Attack on Paris

Busted! - Season 1 finale

He Named Me Malala

Assassination Games: I'm pretty sure there’s nothing that’ll get your heart pumping like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, so…keep this on hand for your next HIIT sesh.

Blue Jasmine

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

National Treasure

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist: The music in this movie is next-level, giving you the perfect soundtrack for those longer elliptical sessions.

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King's Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Sundays)

June 5

Thor: Ragnarok: If the sight of Tessa Thompson's insanely-toned bod isn't enough to motivate you during leg day, I don't know what will.

June 7

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

Alex Strangelove

Ali's Wedding

The Staircase

The Hollow

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

The Ranch: Part 5

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Sunday's Illness

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

Step Up 2: The Streets: You’ll find yourself moving along with Andie and Chase as they bust out some killer moves. Hell, copying them could be your new workout.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

June 16

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2

Brain on Fire

June 23

Disney's Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2: The women of GLOW don’t mess, so channel their badass attitudes into your workout.

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

Nailed It: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

TAU

Recovery Boys

Harvey Street Kids

June 30