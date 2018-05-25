Still, sometimes you’re in a time crunch and only have time for a quick cruise on the treadmill.
Still, sometimes you’re in a time crunch and only have time for a quick cruise on the treadmill. Or maybe it’s hot AF outside and the idea of working out under the blazing sun just isn’t appealing.
For those days, Netflix has got your back with a whole new crop of TV shows and movies for June, including Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It, and The King's Speech. On the TV side, new seasons of Portlandia, GLOW, and Grey’s Anatomy are rolling out.
Here's the whole list of everything new on Netflix in June 2018:
November 13: Attack on Paris
Busted! - Season 1 finale
He Named Me Malala
Assassination Games: I'm pretty sure there’s nothing that’ll get your heart pumping like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, so…keep this on hand for your next HIIT sesh.
Blue Jasmine
Disney's 101 Dalmatians
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
Just Friends
National Treasure
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist: The music in this movie is next-level, giving you the perfect soundtrack for those longer elliptical sessions.
Outside In
Righteous Kill
Rumor Has It
Singularity
Taking Lives
Terms and Conditions May Apply
The Boy
The Covenant
The Departed
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
The King's Speech
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Sundays)
Thor: Ragnarok: If the sight of Tessa Thompson's insanely-toned bod isn't enough to motivate you during leg day, I don't know what will.
Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
The Night Shift: Season 4
Marcella: Season 2
Sense8: The Series Finale
Alex Strangelove
Ali's Wedding
The Staircase
The Hollow
Treehouse Detectives
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Portlandia: Season 8
Cutie and the Boxer
Marlon: Season 1
The Ranch: Part 5
Lust Stories
Maktub
Set It Up
Sunday's Illness
True: Magical Friends
True: Wonderful Wishes
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
Step Up 2: The Streets: You’ll find yourself moving along with Andie and Chase as they bust out some killer moves. Hell, copying them could be your new workout.
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
In Bruges
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Cooking on High
Derren Brown: Miracle
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
Brain on Fire
Disney's Tarzan
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
GLOW: Season 2: The women of GLOW don’t mess, so channel their badass attitudes into your workout.
Kiss Me First
La Forêt
Nailed It: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 2
TAU
Recovery Boys
Harvey Street Kids
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
Mohawk