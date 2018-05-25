Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Everything new on Netflix in June 2018

Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in June 2018

Still, sometimes you’re in a time crunch and only have time for a quick cruise on the treadmill.

  • Published:
Everything new on Netflix in June 2018 play

Everything new on Netflix in June 2018

(ERICA PARISE/NETFLIX)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bust out the sunscreen because it's finally-finally!-warm enough to run and bike outside on the reg.

Still, sometimes you’re in a time crunch and only have time for a quick cruise on the treadmill. Or maybe it’s hot AF outside and the idea of working out under the blazing sun just isn’t appealing.

For those days, Netflix has got your back with a whole new crop of TV shows and movies for June, including Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, Rumor Has It, and The King's Speech. On the TV side, new seasons of PortlandiaGLOW, and Grey’s Anatomy are rolling out.

Here's the whole list of everything new on Netflix in June 2018:

June 1

  • November 13: Attack on Paris

  • Busted! - Season 1 finale

  • He Named Me Malala

  • Assassination Games: I'm pretty sure there’s nothing that’ll get your heart pumping like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, so…keep this on hand for your next HIIT sesh.

  • Blue Jasmine

  • Disney's 101 Dalmatians

  • Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

  • Just Friends

  • National Treasure

  • Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist: The music in this movie is next-level, giving you the perfect soundtrack for those longer elliptical sessions.

 

  • Outside In

  • Righteous Kill

  • Rumor Has It

  • Singularity

  • Taking Lives

  • Terms and Conditions May Apply

  • The Boy

  • The Covenant

  • The Departed

  • The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

  • The King's Speech

June 3

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (Sundays)

June 5

  • Thor: Ragnarok: If the sight of Tessa Thompson's insanely-toned bod isn't enough to motivate you during leg day, I don't know what will.

 

June 7

  • Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

  • The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

  • Marcella: Season 2

  • Sense8: The Series Finale

  • Alex Strangelove

  • Ali's Wedding

  • The Staircase

  • The Hollow

  • Treehouse Detectives

June 9

  • Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

  • Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

  • Cutie and the Boxer

  • Marlon: Season 1

June 15

  • The Ranch: Part 5

  • Lust Stories

  • Maktub

  • Set It Up

  • Sunday's Illness

  • True: Magical Friends

  • True: Wonderful Wishes

  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

  • Step Up 2: The Streets: You’ll find yourself moving along with Andie and Chase as they bust out some killer moves. Hell, copying them could be your new workout.

 

  • The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

June 16

  • Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

  • In Bruges

June 17

  • Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 19

  • Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

  • Cooking on High

  • Derren Brown: Miracle

  • Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

  • Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2

  • Brain on Fire

June 23

  • Disney's Tarzan

June 24

  • To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

  • Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

  • W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 29

  • Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

  • GLOW: Season 2: The women of GLOW don’t mess, so channel their badass attitudes into your workout.

 

  • Kiss Me First

  • La Forêt

  • Nailed It: Season 2

  • Paquita Salas: Season 2

  • TAU

  • Recovery Boys

  • Harvey Street Kids

June 30

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

  • Mohawk

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 5 rules that actually work if you’re trying to lose weightbullet
2 Girl Smarts 'I’ve lost more than 100 pounds and I've never stepped...bullet
3 Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to...bullet

Related Articles

World We sat down with the 'arrested development' cast. It got raw.
Netflix Barack, Michelle Obama to make films for entertainment company
Beauty Bits 'Carrie Underwood loves these leggings, and so do I'
Strategy Amazon is making it harder and harder to quit Prime (AMZN)
Opinion Grisly murders and serial killers? Ooh, tell me more
Entertainment 'Alex Strangelove': Boy meets boy. Awkwardness ensues.
"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018
World Pride and anxiety greet new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem
Guy Smarts The popular TCL Roku tv is on sale for less than $500

Women's Health

'I had period sex wearing two different menstrual cups’
Girl Smarts 'I had period sex wearing two different menstrual cups’
13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Girl Smarts 13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal
Relationship Talk Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal
Sunscreen pills are total B.S., according to the FDA
Girl Smarts Sunscreen pills are total B.S., according to the FDA