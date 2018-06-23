Everything new on netflix in july 2018

From Happy Gilmore to Orange is the New Black (and a ton of Netflix originals to test out!), the movies and TV shows new on Netflix in July will easily help you squat like a boss or sprint on the treader like a beast (depending on which you prefer)
From Happy Gilmore to Orange is the New Black (and a ton of Netflix originals to test out!), the movies and TV shows new on Netflix in July will easily help you squat like a boss or sprint on the treader like a beast (depending on which you prefer). Press play, then get steppin’. You won’t want to stop until the show's over.
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore: If anyone can get you through a tough workout with a smile, it’s Adam Sandler.
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries: You know you love seeing baby Anne Hathaway find her footing. Recite the words while working through at-home strength sets.
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
King of Peking
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1: You’ll find yourself so captivated by the mystery of Cora’s life (a.k.a. Jessica Biel) that checking off miles on the dreadmill (see what I did there?) will feel like a breeze.
The Comedy Lineup
Blue Valentine: Ryan Gosling makes for a GREAT diversion...but the intense NSFW sex scenes make it better for a home workout than a trip to the gym.
Anne with an E: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed: You’ll score a pretty sweet abs workout just from laughing at the line-up of comedians, including Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, and Jerry Lewis.
First Team: Juventus: Part B
Free Rein: Season 2
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2
Sacred Games
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang
Scream 4
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
Drug Lords: Season 2
Gone Baby Gone
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2
Going for Gold
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1: Like a real-life Remember the Titans, this uplifting show about a tough coach and his players at Independence Community College in Kansas will motivate you to keep moving forward (literally!).
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2
An Education
Disney's Bolt: In case your workout playlist just isn't cutting it anymore, tune in for the stellar soundtrack that received award noms.
The Warning
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
Cupcake & Dino - General Services
Extinction
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
The Bleeding Edge
The Worst Witch: Season 2
Welcome to the Family
Shameless: Season 8: A show so addicting it just might keep you running and running and running.
The Company Men
Her
Sofia the First: Season 4
A Very Secret Service: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3