Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Everything new on netflix in july 2018

Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in July 2018

From Happy Gilmore to Orange is the New Black (and a ton of Netflix originals to test out!), the movies and TV shows new on Netflix in July will easily help you squat like a boss or sprint on the treader like a beast (depending on which you prefer)

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Everything new on Netflix in July 2018 play

Everything new on Netflix in July 2018

(CARA HOWE/ NETFLIX)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s hot, it’s humid. You’re sweating just sitting in the park for a few, let alone trying to crush some calories outside. Escape the sticky temps with a nice little indoor Netflix-powered workout.

From Happy Gilmore to Orange is the New Black (and a ton of Netflix originals to test out!), the movies and TV shows new on Netflix in July will easily help you squat like a boss or sprint on the treader like a beast (depending on which you prefer). Press play, then get steppin’. You won’t want to stop until the show's over.

July 1

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8

  • Bo Burnham: what.

  • Chocolat

  • Deceived

  • Finding Neverland

  • Get Smart

  • Happy Gilmore: If anyone can get you through a tough workout with a smile, it’s Adam Sandler.

 

  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

  • Interview with the Vampire

  • Journey to the Center of the Earth

  • Jurassic Park

  • Jurassic Park III

  • Madam Secretary: Season 4

  • Menace II Society

  • NCIS: Season 15

  • Pandorum

  • Penelope

  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2

  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

  • Scooby-Doo

  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

  • Spanglish

  • Stealth

  • Swordfish

  • The Boondock Saints

  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park

  • The Princess Diaries: You know you love seeing baby Anne Hathaway find her footing. Recite the words while working through at-home strength sets.

 

  • The Voices

  • Traitor

  • Troy

  • Van Helsing

  • We Own the Night

  • We the Marines

  • What We Started

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback

  • Good Witch: Season 4

  • King of Peking

  • Romina

  • The Sinner: Season 1: You’ll find yourself so captivated by the mystery of Cora’s life (a.k.a. Jessica Biel) that checking off miles on the dreadmill (see what I did there?) will feel like a breeze.

 

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup

July 5

  • Blue Valentine: Ryan Gosling makes for a GREAT diversion...but the intense NSFW sex scenes make it better for a home workout than a trip to the gym.

 

July 6

  • Anne with an E: Season 2

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed: You’ll score a pretty sweet abs workout just from laughing at the line-up of comedians, including Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, and Jerry Lewis.

 

  • First Team: Juventus: Part B

  • Free Rein: Season 2

  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

  • Sacred Games

  • Samantha!

  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

  • The Skin of The Wolf

  • White Fang

July 7

  • Scream 4

July 9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

  • Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

  • Gone Baby Gone

July 13

  • How It Ends

  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

  • Sugar Rush

  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

  • Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

  • Going for Gold

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors

  • Dark Tourist

  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3

  • Duck Duck Goose

  • Father of the Year

  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1: Like a real-life Remember the Titans, this uplifting show about a tough coach and his players at Independence Community College in Kansas will motivate you to keep moving forward (literally!).

 

  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

  • An Education

  • Disney's Bolt: In case your workout playlist just isn't cutting it anymore, tune in for the stellar soundtrack that received award noms.

 

July 24

  • The Warning

  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

  • Cupcake & Dino - General Services

  • Extinction

  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

  • The Bleeding Edge

  • The Worst Witch: Season 2

  • Welcome to the Family

July 28

  • Shameless: Season 8: A show so addicting it just might keep you running and running and running.

 

  • The Company Men

July 29

  • Her

  • Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

  • A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Beauty Bits Exactly how to treat the eczema on your facebullet
2 Fitness The 15 best Abs exercises of all timebullet
3 Girl Smarts 9 side effects of hormonal birth control every woman...bullet

Related Articles

Finance The Netflix of China enters a bear market (IQ)
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Finance The Netflix of China is getting whacked (IQ)
Love Thursday Questions to ask yourself if your partner shows signs of unhappiness
Finance Netflix surges above $400 for the first time after a slew of Wall Street bullishness (NFLX)
Strategy Linda Ikeji talks to Business Insider about her new online TV, the cost of building it, and her future plans
Relationship Advice 3 types of jokes your partner will never find funny
Pulse Staff Pick 7 TV shows you should be watching in 2018
World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and disney

Women's Health

Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face
Odd Enough Sarah Hyland shares hospital selfie of 'painful' swollen face
Is aloe vera good for acne?
Beauty Bits Is aloe vera good for acne?
Can you use probiotics to fight acne?
Beauty Bits Can you use probiotics to fight acne?
'I'm a dermatologist and I totally changed my skin routine when I was pregnant'
Girl Smarts 'I'm a dermatologist and I totally changed my skin routine when I was pregnant'