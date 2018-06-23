Everything new on netflix in july 2018

news

It’s hot, it’s humid. You’re sweating just sitting in the park for a few, let alone trying to crush some calories outside. Escape the sticky temps with a nice little indoor Netflix-powered workout.

From Happy Gilmore to Orange is the New Black (and a ton of Netflix originals to test out!), the movies and TV shows new on Netflix in July will easily help you squat like a boss or sprint on the treader like a beast (depending on which you prefer). Press play, then get steppin’. You won’t want to stop until the show's over.

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore: If anyone can get you through a tough workout with a smile, it’s Adam Sandler.

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries: You know you love seeing baby Anne Hathaway find her footing. Recite the words while working through at-home strength sets.

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

King of Peking

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1: You’ll find yourself so captivated by the mystery of Cora’s life (a.k.a. Jessica Biel) that checking off miles on the dreadmill (see what I did there?) will feel like a breeze.

July 3

The Comedy Lineup

July 5

Blue Valentine: Ryan Gosling makes for a GREAT diversion...but the intense NSFW sex scenes make it better for a home workout than a trip to the gym.

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed: You’ll score a pretty sweet abs workout just from laughing at the line-up of comedians, including Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, and Jerry Lewis.

First Team: Juventus: Part B

Free Rein: Season 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2

Sacred Games

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1: Like a real-life Remember the Titans, this uplifting show about a tough coach and his players at Independence Community College in Kansas will motivate you to keep moving forward (literally!).

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2

July 22

An Education

Disney's Bolt: In case your workout playlist just isn't cutting it anymore, tune in for the stellar soundtrack that received award noms.

July 24

The Warning

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services

Extinction

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

The Bleeding Edge

The Worst Witch: Season 2

Welcome to the Family

July 28

Shameless: Season 8: A show so addicting it just might keep you running and running and running.

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2

July 31