Erin Andrews: ‘I text my dad about work constantly'

I was born in New England, the older of two girls. My dad was a huge sports fan-his teams were the Red Sox, the Celtics, the Green Bay Packers-but we never really played sports together, we only watched them. (I was on a competitive dance team.)

When I was young, I told him I wanted to be a sports broadcaster, and he said, “Erin, everybody wants to do that; it’s hard and there’s a lot of work involved.”

Fast-forward 30 years, and it’s even more special that I have the job that I do because my dad is very invested.

He works as an investigative reporter for an NBC affiliate in Tampa, but I always say, “Dad, just retire and come work with me.”

We text constantly about my job. He never misses a game that I cover, and before I do a sit-down interview for the Fox pregame show, I go over my questions with him. I should put him on my payroll because he’s like a real producer for me.

I worked the World Series in 2013, the last year the Red Sox won. That morning, we went out to breakfast in Boston. I knew I was going to interview the team if they won, so we sat at a table and wrote out my questions on the paper tablecloth with a crayon. I brought that paper to the game with me. I got to hand the trophy over to the Red Sox, and my dad was there, which was awesome.

I have guy friends who ask, “How did your dad get you into sports?” I say, “He didn’t do anything different. He just shared his passion and encouraged me every step of the way.”

