Does collagen powder do anything for your skin?

Well, according to every #influencer and wellness-obsessed celeb, that ingredient is collagen powder.
Well, according to every #influencer and wellness-obsessed celeb, that ingredient is collagen powder.
They're blending it into smoothies, stirring it into oatmeal and coffee, and even taking it as "shots."
@vitalproteins DEAL coming at you! Real whole food is the real deal, but there are certain supplements that have been amazing staples in my diet that I always recommend.. collagen is one of them#emo#8J+PvA==## My hair, skin, nails, & joints are benefiting so much; I can truly see a difference#emo#8J+PvA==## . So let's celebrate summer & take collagen wherever you travel with Vital Proteins beauty-filled bundle! The bundle is on SALE currently, which includes: #emo#77iP##Box of Strawberry Lemon Stick Packs #emo#77iP##Box of Collagen Peptide Stick Packs #emo#77iP##"Live Well. Wander Often. Stay Vital" Summer Pouch #emo#77iP##Click the link in my bio to find the collagen deal! Sale runs 6/20/18 - 6/24/18#emo#77iP## These packets are perfect for on the go#emo#8J+kuA==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##with 9g protein + 20g collagen! . Here I made my go-to collagen stovetop oatmeal.. you'll want to save this recipe! 1/2 cup grated zucchini 1 scoop or packet of collagen 1/2 cup rolled oats 1/3 cup almond milk 1/2 banana Blueberries & strawberries Drizzle of agave nectar 18P, 54C, 8F: 348 calories Happy summer#emo#77iP## #collagen #stayvital
There are few things more TASTY than these DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COLLAGEN pillows of heaven (aka cookies). My favorite part about them? The @tonicproducts collagen I used (and the chocolate of course ) ____________________ Why did I start implementing COLLAGEN into my every day? Through research, I#emo#4oCZ##ve found that it is ULTRA nourishing to our bodies. As we age, our collagen levels deplete. Collagen is beneficial for skin, hair, + nails, along with a myriad of other benefits. I#emo#4oCZ##m also super into the 10g of protein/serving. Implementing things into my daily routine that my body loves is HUGE for me!! What are some things that you implement into your every day that YOUR body loves? ____________________ RECIPE: 1 c @bobsredmill GF 1:1 flour #emo#4oWT## c @navitasorganics cacao powder #emo#wr0=## tsp baking soda 1 tbsp cinnamon #emo#wr0=## c coconut oil, melted and cooled #emo#wrw=## c dark brown sugar 2 tbsp honey 1 @vitalfarms egg 3 tsp vanilla extract #emo#wr4=## cup choc chips 2 scoops @tonicproducts collagen Line baking sheet w parchment paper. Mix together dry ingredients, then wet. Combine and mix very well, fold in chocolate chips. Put dough in FREEZER for 10 min. Take out and form into balls. Bake at 350 for 9 minutes. Enjoy the heck out of them! ____________________ #lexiliveswell #delicious #instafood #eeeeeats #iamwellandgood #foodgawker #thekitchn #feedyoursoul #goodmorning #goodeats #glutenfree #dairyfree #foodblogfeed #healthydessert #bobsredmill #collagenpowder #tonicproducts #eatwelllivewell #eatwellbehappy #f52grams #thefeedfeed @thefeedfeed @foodblogfeed #buzzfeedfood #buzzfeast #vscofood #healthydessert #healthydessertrecipes #dessertrecipes #chocolatecookies #bestfoodfeed
But fam, is this too good to be true? Here's what dermatologists have to say:
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, and the main building block for skin. It gives skin its youthful suppleness and is one of the key components in repairing wounded skin, explains New York City dermatologist, Anne Chapas, M.D., founder of Union Square Laser Dermatology. Simply put, it gives good face.
One note: Collagen is not a complete protein (it's made up of only three amino acids, not nine, according to the Protein Data Bank), so pure collagen powder doesn't have the same muscle-building, recovery-boosting abilities as your standard protein powder.
It would be nice if you could simply toss a scoop of collagen into your morning smoothie-and bam!-your skin starts to look smoother. But it's too good to be true. “Most studies of oral collagen are not rigorous enough to draw conclusions about their effect on skin health, appearance, or aging," says Chapas.
“It’s thought that the collagen, when taken orally, is broken down into what is essentially protein, and then absorbed by the body," says Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group.
Translation: When your body digests collagen, it gets broken down and doesn't reach the skin as actual collagen. Nazarian stresses that more studies need to be done on the benefits of drinkable collagen.
If you have dry skin, you'll be interested in one study that may suggest that ingestible collagen can benefit skin hydration in people over the age of 30 and slow the formation of deep wrinkles, says Sumayah Jamal, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group.
Take it with a grain of salt, Jamal adds-the small study needs to repeated in larger groups, with more controls and over a longer period of time in order to be anywhere near academically convincing.
Nope, sorry. Collagen "shots" (like juice shots, not injectables)-which generally contain collagen along with skin-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and copper peptides-promise to reduce the appearance of aging by improving skin tone and texture and firmness. And like powders, the collagen shots are digested in the stomach, meaning they’re unlikely to ever actually reach the skin.
Sorry-collagen supplement pills are an expensive habit to maintain for zilch proven benefits. “People think that if you eat or drink something, it goes right to the skin, but it doesn’t work that way,” says New York City dermatologist Lance Brown, M.D. There’s no peer-reviewed data to show that oral collagen supplements directly lead to an improvement in the collagen in your skin, he says. “There is no proof that this works.”
Unfortunately, that’s another strike. Dermatologists say that the collagen molecule is too large to be absorbed through the skin. So skip on creams that contain collagen, too.
One word: retinoids. “These derivatives of vitamin A have been shown to increase collagen production in the skin,” says Nazarian. Differin Gel ($11, Amazon) contains a 0.1% retinoid (in-office prescriptions will have 0.3%). That can be a plus for some people who find regular strength retinoids to be too drying, says Brown.
The antioxidant vitamin C also helps promote collagen production in the skin, says Brown. Look for it in a moisturizer or in a serum.
It’s also smart to eat a balanced diet with lots of protein, like quinoa, salmon, eggs, lean meats, lentils, nuts, seeds, and beans. "Your body converts those nutrients into essential amino acids that are needed to keep your skin and bones healthy,” says New York City dermatologist, Craig Austin, M.D., founder of Cane + Austin skincare. “These nutrients are then sent to the bloodstream and will supply the dermis-the deepest part of your skin-with naturally produced collagen.”
The bottom line: Whether you're drinking it or slathering it on your face, using collagen doesn't translate into any real skin benefits.