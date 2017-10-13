Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Ben Affleck :  This actress says actor groped her breast On MTV's TRL

Ben Affleck This actress says actor groped her breast On MTV's TRL

After Ben condemned Harvey Weinstein, women started calling him out for his own bad behavior.

Hilarie Burton. play

Hilarie Burton.

(Marc Stamas/Getty)
Ben Affleck is in hot water after his condemnation of Harvey Weinstein.

After the powerful Hollywood mogul was accused of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault over the past week, Ben released a statement on Twitter saying he was “saddened and angered that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate women over the decades."

Ben went on to say the allegations against Weinstein "made me sick." He added, "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."

However, since Ben's tweet, two women have clapped back at his remarks.

Actress Rose McGowan, who was awarded a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein after he assaulted her in 1997, as reported by the New York Times, responded to Ben's statement with a tweet saying, “‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conference I was made to go to after my assault. You lie”

Then, in response to a Twitter user saying Ben should have kept quiet about the claims, another wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.”

Hilarie simply responding, “I didn’t forget.”

I didn't forget.

— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid.

— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl

Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love.

— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Hillarie, now 35 and pregnant with her second child, also posted a clip from the show in which her groping is quickly mentioned. To go along with the video she praised the women who are coming forward with sexual assault claims.

Ben responded to the allegations against him Wednesday, posting a statement on Twitter that reads: "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

