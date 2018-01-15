Bella Thorne was sexually abused until age 14

news

Actress and former Disney star Bella Thorne made a shocking revelation on social media on Sunday: She was abused as a child.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a winter hat and coat. “All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."

Bella opened up about her history of abuse while celebrities were promoting #TimesUp at the Golden Globes, a movement that is attempting to end sexual harassment and violence.

The 20-year-old also went on Twitter where she talked more about her abuse. “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person,” she wrote in one tweet. She later addressed someone directly who questioned whether she knew really who her abuser was. “Trust me I knew him I saw his f-cking face every single time don't think I'll ever forget a part of him,” she said in a reply directed at a tweet that’s since been removed.

Bella has hinted about her experience in the past—in December, she tweeted “Yeah I was” when someone said they thought she had been molested in the past.

Fans overwhelmingly showed their support for her on social media, and even shared their own stories of abuse.

Bella later shared a tearful video of herself thanking fans for their support. “Reading about all the people sharing your sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I’m really proud of all you guys,” she said in the video. “I’m really proud. Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys.”