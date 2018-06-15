Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple

news

Take a quick scroll through fit-fluencer Anna Victoria's Instagram page, and you'll find no shortage of videos showcasing impressive workout moves (and, let's be real, showing off her insanely strong body).

But when it comes to her fave moves to tone her abs and butt, the personal trainer and Body Love App creator actually prefers some pretty simple ones.

To get the scoop on her personal fitness routine, including her go-to abs and butt moves, WomensHealthMag.com caught up with Anna at an event celebrating the launch of her activewear capsule collection with K-Deer (which is sold exclusively on Gilt.com and benefits JED Foundation).

"I really like alternating plank dips," she says. "The reason I like it is it targets your internal core muscles, but also your obliques. So it’s not just one-dimensional."

And for the booty? "Glute bridges," Anna says without hesitation. "They’re definitely my number one go-to."

Here's how to master both moves:

Plank Hip Dip

How to: Start in a forearm plank position. Make sure your abs are tight and you’re squeezing your butt. Slowly dip right hip to right side until hips are about one inch off the ground. Return to center, then repeat on the other side. Continue alternating.

Anna demos hip dips at the beginning of this sequence, followed by some more core challengers:

Glute Bridge

How to: Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lift one knee to your chest, lower back to the start, and lift your other knee to your chest. Continue alternating back and forth.

Here, Anna demos some variations on the glute bridge:

As WomensHealthMag.com has previously reported, Anna does six 30-minute workouts a week, usually over the course of five days. "There’s three strength sessions, and three cardio and abs sessions," she says, "I normally end up doubling up at least once a week." And she makes sure she takes plenty of time to rest and rebuild those muscles. "Rest is just as important as your workout days," she says.

Of course, cranking out all-day-every-day abs and butt workouts isn't everything-you want to target your entire body, not just those coveted zones. So, for more moves from Anna that will set your whole form on fire, check out her Insta or Body Love App.