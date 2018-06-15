Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple

Girl Smarts Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple

But when it comes to her fave moves to tone her abs and butt, the personal trainer and Body Love App creator actually prefers some pretty simple ones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple play

Anna Victoria's fave abs and butt moves are shockingly simple

(COURTESY OF GILT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Take a quick scroll through fit-fluencer Anna Victoria's Instagram page, and you'll find no shortage of videos showcasing impressive workout moves (and, let's be real, showing off her insanely strong body).

But when it comes to her fave moves to tone her abs and butt, the personal trainer and Body Love App creator actually prefers some pretty simple ones.

Core + Balance + Back + Arms Do 15 reps on each side and repeat 3 times. . If you aren#emo#4oCZ##t the best at balancing (like me :)) then all the more reason to incorporate these into your routine. If you need to rest every few reps, do it! In the second exercise you can see I lost my balance for a moment and in reality, I lost my balance many times. But that#emo#4oCZ##s how you improve - by falling/struggling and getting back up again! . Be sure you#emo#4oCZ##re keeping your core tight, that#emo#4oCZ##s one equation to maintaining your balance. Another important aspect is to look at ONE spot and keep looking there. Moving your head/eyes all around and you#emo#4oCZ##ll fall immediately. Learning how to balance and stabilize is one of the most overlooked exercises in training but is what will help prevent injury, in and out of the gym. #fbggirls #bodylovebabes . Try @bodyloveapp free for 7 days! www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on

 

To get the scoop on her personal fitness routine, including her go-to abs and butt moves, WomensHealthMag.com caught up with Anna at an event celebrating the launch of her activewear capsule collection with K-Deer (which is sold exclusively on Gilt.com and benefits JED Foundation).

 

"I really like alternating plank dips," she says. "The reason I like it is it targets your internal core muscles, but also your obliques. So it’s not just one-dimensional."

And for the booty? "Glute bridges," Anna says without hesitation. "They’re definitely my number one go-to."

Here's how to master both moves:

Plank Hip Dip

How to: Start in a forearm plank position. Make sure your abs are tight and you’re squeezing your butt. Slowly dip right hip to right side until hips are about one inch off the ground. Return to center, then repeat on the other side. Continue alternating.

Anna demos hip dips at the beginning of this sequence, followed by some more core challengers:

Who's up for this plank challenge? but before we do that...I just posted my blog review of Pre-Workout energy supplements! Yay! Tap the link in my bio then go to "blog" at the top to read it. Looking forward to reading your feedback! Now for this plank challenge remember to focus on pulling your belly button up towards your spine to fully engage your abs. Your hands should be clasped below your nose, and your shoulder blades should be slightly rounded over (not your back, just your shoulder blades) to ensure the tension is all on your abs, and not on your shoulder muscles or arms. Do 20 reps of each for 3 rounds. Tag a friend to do them with you! #fitbodyguide for my complete 12 week Fit Body Guides: www.annavictoria.com/guides

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on

 

Glute Bridge

How to: Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Raise your hips so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lift one knee to your chest, lower back to the start, and lift your other knee to your chest. Continue alternating back and forth.

Here, Anna demos some variations on the glute bridge:

 

As WomensHealthMag.com has previously reported, Anna does six 30-minute workouts a week, usually over the course of five days. "There’s three strength sessions, and three cardio and abs sessions," she says, "I normally end up doubling up at least once a week." And she makes sure she takes plenty of time to rest and rebuild those muscles. "Rest is just as important as your workout days," she says.

Of course, cranking out all-day-every-day abs and butt workouts isn't everything-you want to target your entire body, not just those coveted zones. So, for more moves from Anna that will set your whole form on fire, check out her Insta or Body Love App.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts Laila Ali: ‘my dad tried to talk me out of boxing’bullet
2 Girl Smarts 'Female viagra' is a thing again — Here's what you need to...bullet
3 Girl Smarts The keto reset diet is basically an easier way to burn...bullet

Related Articles

Fitness Exactly how much Instagram star Anna Victoria works out every week
Girl Smart Anna Victoria: ‘I hated my body—until I stopped chasing perfection’
Lifestyle Winston Churchill's tailors told us he owed them so much money they sent a bill to Downing Street on his first day as Prime Minister — and it didn’t go down well
Fitness ​We're proclaiming March 1 #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay!
Girl Smarts People are freaking out over Anna Victoria's apparent weight loss — Here's what she has to say
Odd Enough The powerful reason why this instagrammer says she'll never post a bikini picture again
Girl Smarts The powerful reason why this Instagrammer says she'll never post a bikini picture again
Fitness and Weight Loss Instagram-famous trainer Anna Victoria: 'my naked body reminds me that I am human'
Lifestyle 11 Instagram fitness stars tell us exactly what's inside their gym bag

Women's Health

The 10 best sex positions to stimulate your clit
Sex & Relationships The 10 best sex positions to stimulate your clit
Vape juice flavors for e-cigarettes may cause heart issues
Girl Smarts Vape juice flavors for e-cigarettes may cause heart issues
Jada Pinkett-Smith says her grandma taught her about masturbation at age 9
Odd Enough Jada Pinkett-Smith says her grandma taught her about masturbation at age 9
Woman says she was given breast implants without consent following double mastectomy
Odd Enough Woman says she was given breast implants without consent following double mastectomy