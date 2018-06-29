Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

A teen girl died from toxic shock syndrome on a class trip

Odd Enough A teen girl died from toxic shock syndrome on a class trip

Her death is now being attributed to toxic shock syndrome (TSS) from tampon use, CTV News reports.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A teen girl died from toxic shock syndrome on a class trip play

A teen girl died from toxic shock syndrome on a class trip

(GETTY)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sara Manitoski, 16, of British Columbia, was found dead on an overnight school trip back in March 2017 near Vancouver Island.

Her death is now being attributed to toxic shock syndrome (TSS) from tampon use, CTV News reports.

The day she died, Sara's friends left their cabin for breakfast, thinking that Sara was still sleeping. But when they came back, she was still in bed and her alarm was going off, Peoplereports. Staff and emergency responders attempted CPR but no one was able to revive her.

Now, more than a year after her death, a coroner has ruled that Sara died from TSS, based on the strain of staphylococcus aureus that was found on a tampon that was in her body, CTV News says. The report also noted that she had other signs of TSS.

According to Sara's sister, Carli Manitoski, Sara wasn't feeling well before she went to sleep that night. "My sister complained of stomach cramps before going to bed and she never woke up," said Carli in a December 2017 Facebook post.

Postby

 

What is TSS-and how does it happen?

TSS is caused by exposure to the staphylococcus bacteria, which releases toxins into a person’s blood stream, according to the National Institutes of Health. Those toxins can then spread throughout a person’s body and organs, causing damage.

Symptoms of TSS typically include high fever, low blood pressure, vomiting, and rash-and it's important to get medical attention right away, as TSS can be deadly in up to 50 percent of cases, per the NIH.

Scary? Obviously-but TSS is still pretty rare, affecting less than one in 100,000 people in the U.S., per the CDC.

It's also totally preventable: Don't keep your tampon in for more than eight hours at a time and use the lowest absorbency possible, Sherry Ross, M.D., an ob-gyn and women’s health expert at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., and author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women's Intimate Health. Period, previously told WomensHealthMag.com.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 9 HIV symptoms every woman needs to knowbullet
2 Girl Smarts 10 best low-sugar fruits that won’t mess with your blood sugarbullet
3 Girl Smarts 7 blood clot symptoms you should never ignorebullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Nam North Korea's leader murder not a prank
Global Powers Key talks to open on boosting world's chemical watchdog
Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian women
Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
Opinion She went to interview Morgan Freeman. Her story became much bigger
World Quebec mosque shooter shakes a tolerant Canada's sense of identity
Emmanuel Macron French President warns Europe against 'authoritarianism'
Tech Full benefits, 6-figure salaries, 401Ks and nutritionists — 2 professionals reveal what it's really like to be paid to play video games for a living
World Acquittal in Irish rugby rape case deepens debate on sexual consent

Women's Health

Jana Kramer says she’s ‘Puking 24/7’ during her second pregnancy
Girl Smarts Jana Kramer says she’s ‘Puking 24/7’ during her second pregnancy
Functional fitness is the workout you never knew your body needed
Fitness Functional fitness is the workout you never knew your body needed
'RHOA' star Kandi Burruss reveals her daughter Riley lost 52 pounds
Girl Smarts 'RHOA' star Kandi Burruss reveals her daughter Riley lost 52 pounds
Gabby Bernstein says it’s time to stop trashing yourself
Girl Smarts Gabby Bernstein says it’s time to stop trashing yourself