A face massage might actually help your acne

You might think that putting your hands all over your face is the last thing you should do for better skin (after all, hands are dirty, right?).

Wrong-if you do it in the form of a facial massage.“Facial massage reduces excess fluid, relieves tension, and boosts circulation,” says Sadie Adams, facialist and Sonäge ambassador. Plus, it can lower stress levels, keeping acne-causing hormones in check. All you need are five minutes, clean fingers, and a facial oil or serum.

Step one: Define jawline

With your index fingers and thumbs, pinch the skin along your jawline starting from the center of the chin and going outward to just below your ears. This will clear any congestion in the skin tissue that may be causing swelling and puffiness.

Step two: Lift your cheekbones

Take your index and middle fingers and use them to push up under your cheekbones from the center of your face out toward your temples. Finish by pinching the fleshy part of your cheeks to increase circulation for an instant glow, says NYC acupuncturist Sandra Lanshin Chiu.

Step three: De-puff eyes

Using your ring fingers, lightly press and lift along your brow bone from the inner to outer corners of your eyes, says Chiu. Repeat under eyes. This technique gently pumps out lymphatic fluids to deflate puffiness and lessen dark circles.

Step four: Soften lines

Place your thumbs at your temples and use your three middle fingers to draw small circles from the center of your forehead out to the sides of your face. “This reduces tension, which can minimize lines from facial movements, like frowning,” says Adams.

Animation by Amanda Becker.

