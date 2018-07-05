Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

A face massage might actually help your acne

Beauty Bits A face massage might actually help your acne

Wrong-if you do it in the form of a facial massage.“Facial massage reduces excess fluid, relieves tension, and boosts circulation,” says Sadie Adams, facialist and Sonäge ambassador.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A face massage might actually help your acne play

A face massage might actually help your acne

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You might think that putting your hands all over your face is the last thing you should do for better skin (after all, hands are dirty, right?).

Wrong-if you do it in the form of a facial massage.“Facial massage reduces excess fluid, relieves tension, and boosts circulation,” says Sadie Adams, facialist and Sonäge ambassador. Plus, it can lower stress levels, keeping acne-causing hormones in check. All you need are five minutes, clean fingers, and a facial oil or serum.

Step one: Define jawline

With your index fingers and thumbs, pinch the skin along your jawline starting from the center of the chin and going outward to just below your ears. This will clear any congestion in the skin tissue that may be causing swelling and puffiness.

Step two: Lift your cheekbones

Take your index and middle fingers and use them to push up under your cheekbones from the center of your face out toward your temples. Finish by pinching the fleshy part of your cheeks to increase circulation for an instant glow, says NYC acupuncturist Sandra Lanshin Chiu.

Step three: De-puff eyes

Using your ring fingers, lightly press and lift along your brow bone from the inner to outer corners of your eyes, says Chiu. Repeat under eyes. This technique gently pumps out lymphatic fluids to deflate puffiness and lessen dark circles.

Step four: Soften lines

Place your thumbs at your temples and use your three middle fingers to draw small circles from the center of your forehead out to the sides of your face. “This reduces tension, which can minimize lines from facial movements, like frowning,” says Adams.

Animation by Amanda Becker.

This article originally appeared in the July/August 2018 issue of Women's Health. For more great advice, pick up a copy on newsstands now!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 9 HIV symptoms every woman needs to knowbullet
2 Girl Smarts 7 blood clot symptoms you should never ignorebullet
3 Girl Smarts 10 best low-sugar fruits that won’t mess with your blood...bullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts This is 'Queer Eye' expert Jonathan Van Ness' best grooming advice
Girl Smarts ‘Glow's' Betty Gilpin swears this morning smoothie turns her into a Gwyneth all day
Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!
Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know about
Strategy Trader Joe's employees share 8 annoying things they wish shoppers would stop doing
Beauty Bits Is aloe vera good for acne?
Beauty Bits Can you use probiotics to fight acne?
Girl Smarts 'I'm a dermatologist and I totally changed my skin routine when I was pregnant'
Guy Smarts Does apple cider vinegar help you lose weight? Sort of, but there's a catch

Women's Health

A woman lost her toenails after a fish pedicure
Odd Enough A woman lost her toenails after a fish pedicure
‘My service animal saved my life’
Girl Smarts ‘My service animal saved my life’
What the heck is a Naturopath?
Guy Smarts What the heck is a Naturopath?
This woman had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained pain
Odd Enough This woman had a 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained pain