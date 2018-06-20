7 things to do after sex to keep your vagina happy

news

You love sex...but your vagina? Not so much. UTIs, vaginal irritation, the works.

The good news is there are some pretty simple things to do after sex to keep your vagina and your libido equally happy.

Try a few of these after your next O.

1. Pee after sex if you’re prone to UTIs

Even if nature doesn’t call after sex, women who suffer from regular UTIs should use the bathroom, recommends Alyssa Dweck, M.D., an ob-gyn from Westchester, N.Y., and author of The Complete A to Z for Your V. “When you have intercourse, bacteria from the rectum-which is in very close proximity to the urethra and the vagina-can get close to the urethra and can cause an infection, especially in women who are prone to UTIs," says Dweck. "The urine washes out the bacteria that are mechanically present at the end of the urethra."

2. Pop a cranberry supplement

Here’s another one for women who tend to come down with a UTI after every sex sesh. (So. Annoying.) A once-a-day cranberry concentrate, in the form of a cranberry pill or a gummy available over the counter, may help prevent UTIs, says Dweck. But she warns against downing sugary cranberry cocktail juices.

3. Wipe down

If lube, saliva, you name it, has you feeling less-than-fresh down there after sex, consider doing a quickie wipe down. "Lube and bacteria from the fingers, mouth, and rectum can increase your chance of developing a yeast or bacterial infection," says Sherry Ross, M.D., ob-gyn and women's health expert in Santa Monica, California.

She recommends using a non-fragrant soap around your lady parts after sex. Simply take a warm washcloth and gently dab your vagina with soap and water (or just warm water), moving from front to back. Skip your interiors, though: The vagina has its own internal wash cycle that keeps it clean and balanced, she adds. In other words, no douches allowed.

4. Soak in the bathtub

Feel like the pampered sex queen you are by treating yourself to a nice, post-sex soak. Pro tip: Consider adding extra virgin coconut oil to the warm bath to help hydrate the skin of the outer vagina and sooth any vaginal swelling or irritation that occurs after doing the deed, says Ross. While it's not a hygiene must, this pleasant ritual may help reduce your risk of infection, she says.

But don’t go overboard on the bath oils, flowery bubble potions, and scented balms, says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., clinical professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine. Too much can be irritating to the vagina. Minkin says she always see an uptick in irritation related to bath products after the holiday season when patients are using gifts they received.

5. Go commando

Once you're so fresh and so clean, ward off UTIs and other infections by wearing cotton underwear and loose-fitting PJs to keep your privates dry-or better yet, go commando for optimum air circulation. At the very least, avoid nylon underwear and tight-fitting sleepwear, which can trap moisture and help bacteria grow, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

6. Sip some water

If you just got super sweaty between the sheets (get it, girl) you may want to consider sipping some H2O, says Nicole Scott, M.D., ob-gyn at Indiana University Health. Because BTW, dehydration affects your entire body-including your vagina. (Feeling like sandpaper down there might put a damper on round two.) Plus, staying hydrated can help flush pesky UTI-causing bacteria from your bladder.

7. Eat probiotic-rich foods

Post-sex snacks are the best, so reach for something that will keep you vagina happy while you're at it. "Yogurt, kimchi, kombucha, and other fermented foods have the same good bacteria that are found in the vagina," says Kelly Kasper, M.D., ob-gyn at Indiana University Health. Getting into the habit of snacking on these foods after sex can help to replenish the body's good bacteria, helping to decrease your risk of a yeast infection.

After all, you don't want anything holding you back from your next hot romp.