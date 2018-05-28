Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

15 women share which sex positions they hate most

Sex & Relationships 15 women share which sex positions they hate most

I'd do most things in exchange for a back massage-my whole situation back there is nothing less than a hot mess.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
15 women share which sex positions they hate most play

15 women share which sex positions they hate most

(NY Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Personal opinion/possible fact: 69 is the worst sex position ever invented. Allow me to explain with an extended metaphor.

I'd do most things in exchange for a back massage-my whole situation back there is nothing less than a hot mess.

Unless, of course, that rub-down happens as part of a massage train, and I'm not sitting at the front. In that case, I pass as hard as humanly possible.

How am I supposed to pay attention to the pleasurable sensations of a back massage when I also have to invest effort into someone else? It degrades the experience and I'm not having it.

Same thing almost always goes for 69, an abysmal sex position. Here you are, all jazzed to have someone go down on you, and then all of a sudden there's this obligation to maneuver and suspend your body over, or next to, theirs. Neither configuration is comfortable. Why are we purposefully overcomplicating and ruining a nice thing?

Turns out, my opinion is a popular one. Among the 15 women who agreed to tell me about their least favorite sex positions, 69 came up-a lot. In fact, their loathing clustered in a few key places:

69 is the WORST

"69 is not fun and I think it was made up by people who want bodies to fit together in a way they don't really [fit together]. Just go down on each other one at a time!" -Sandy*, 26

"My answer would be 69. I prefer when noses are pointed away from, rather than toward, assholes during oral sex." -Liana, 28

"Probably 69...because it's uncomfortable and I find it hard to multitask, ya know?" -Maddy, 30

"Well, it depends on the person-I'm on the small side, and if the dude is tall, it's hard to do, um, anything where I'm on top. There's some restriction re: leg movement, if the guy is really big and then my hips can't move as freely. Otherwise, I hate 69. It is never fun and requires way too much concentration." -Rebecca, 28

"TBH, I don't really like 69. Maybe I haven't done it enough, or with the right human, but it's never been satisfying and it feels overly choreographed." - Angelika*, 27

Shower Sex Isn't So Steamy After All

"Also, shower sex. Maybe I also haven't gotten it right but it's too slippery and I fall." - Angelika*, 27

"If you love getting water in your eyes, water up your nose, water in your-WHEREVER-then you'll love shower sex." - Brianna, 27

Being Pinned To A Wall Like A Bug Is NOT Cute

"I guess I would have to say up on a wall. Mostly because I always slide down it and it makes it so awkward. Seeing it in movies, when some big jacked guy is railing a tiny person, you think this is going to work for everyone. It doesn't." - Krista, 32

...Or Really Anything That Involves Standing

"The sexual position of someone holding you up-it's impossible and bizarre and like, why are you trying to do this? I'm not an orangutan, I can't climb for sh*t." -Kit, 28

"The one position that still hasn't done it for me-no matter how confident I get- is having sex while standing up. I'm an awkward person to begin with, and when you throw in trying to achieve penetration while balancing on one leg and usually leaning against some sort of unstable surface, it's difficult-if not impossible-for me to feel any sort of real pleasure." -Gabby, 27

Missionary Is Meh

"Probably missionary because often I feel a little forgotten if the other person isn't looking at me." -Char, 28

Literally Anything On A Beach

"Not a position, but sex on the beach blows. So much grit everywhere." -Leigh, 29

(Girl, try these beach sex positions instead.)

Not All Oral Is Great...

"I don't like sitting on someone's face. I can't get comfortable and I want to relax, but also not let go too much, and then I feel self conscious so just none of it is sexy to me." - Kaitlin, 28

Reverse Cowgirl Is Overrated

"I'm not the biggest fan of reverse cowgirl. I feel a little self-conscious when I have my back to my partner, and never feel like I'm moving my pelvis the right way. And I feel like, if I sit on it in too 'porn-y' a way, I'll look and feel foolish." - Jenny, 26

Squatting On Top Is So Awkward

"My least favorite position is anything where I have to squat-like sitting on someone's lap facing forward-because it makes me feel like a sexual frog and my quads are not equipped for such activity." -Abby, 28

Anything That Involves Being A Human Pretzel

"Having my legs up over my partner's shoulders rarely feels good, because it's way too much pressure. Also, I feel like a pretzel and my legs cramp." -Ashley, 27

*Names have been changed at subject's request.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Girl Smarts 5 rules that actually work if you’re trying to lose weightbullet
2 Girl Smarts Everything new on Netflix in June 2018bullet
3 Girl Smarts 'I had period sex wearing two different menstrual cups’bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Makers of 'sesame street' sue to get raunchy puppet movie to change its advertising
Entertainment I also went to the royal wedding
Healthy Sex 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection
Strategy 15 proven ways to get people to take you seriously
Sexism We often ignore these 3 everyday examples of prejudice against women
Orgasms Secrets to making it extremely better
In Ireland Campaign for abortion referendum turns testy
Homosexuality Anglican bishops want gay people in church leadership
Philip Wilson Australian archbishop guilty of concealing child sex abuse

Women's Health

Exactly how this crazy-busy mom lost 50 pounds in 6 months
Exactly how this crazy-busy mom lost 50 pounds in 6 months
Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss
Girl Smarts Kelly Clarkson just revealed the hilarious 'secret' to her apparent weight loss
13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Girl Smarts 13 delicious keto protein bars that will help you lose weight
Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal
Relationship Talk Jana Kramer just posted photos celebrating her wedding anniversary after husband's cheating scandal