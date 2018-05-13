news

Zainab Balogun is wedding her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, traditionally today, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

The media personality and movie star is currently having her traditional engagement with her sweetheart who is the Founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.

Bellanaija reports that the couple have been in a secret relationship for some time before deciding to share forever, together.

