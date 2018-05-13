Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Zainab Balogun weds beau, Dikko Nwachukwu traditionally

The media personality and movie star is currently having her traditional engagement with her sweetheart who is the Founder and CEO of Jetwest Airways.

(bellanaija)
Zainab Balogun is wedding her beau, Dikko Nwachukwu, traditionally today, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

(bellanaija)

 

Bellanaija reports that the couple have been in a secret relationship for some time before deciding to share forever, together.

(bellanaija)

See some lovely photos from the traditional engagement above.

