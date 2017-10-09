We give it up to Olubukola and Olubunmi whose splendid wedding went down this past weekend.



On October 7th 2017, Chief and Dr. (Mrs) Bankole, founders of Mercyland Schools, Abeokuta gave out their daughter's hand in marriage to Olubunmi Bamidele in a ceremony that had royalty, class as well as all the lovely perks of a turnt Yoruba wedding.

The ceremony held in Abeokuta, with the couple joint in an outdoor service overseen by The African Church Cathedral. This was followed up by a turnt reception held at H3 Event Center, Oke Mosan.



Guests at the wedding include the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosu and many royal fathers, most notably the Alake of Egba land, Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Most fabulous photos from the ceremony are in the gallery above.