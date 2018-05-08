Xerona, DJ Caise fly to the Maldives for honeymoon

news

Xerona Duke and her hubby, Derin DJ Caise' Philips have arrived the Maldives for their honeymoon.

LIB reports that the couple reportedly left the country after waiting for the traditional wedding of Xerona's sister , Nela, which took place on Saturday, May 5, 218.

The newly wedded pair finally flew out to the exotic location.

Recall that Xerona and DJ Caise got hitched on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

The pair had their introduction ceremony on October 14, 2017, in Lagos state.

The disc Jockey and his heartthrob who is the daughter of ex-Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, began their journey to ever after with the lavish ceremony.