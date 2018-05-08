Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Xerona, DJ Caise fly to the Maldives for honeymoon

Xerona, DJ Caise Newly wedded couple fly to the Maldives for honeymoon

The couple reportedly left the country after waiting for the traditional wedding of Xerona's sister, Nela, which took place on Saturday, May 5, 218.

  • Published:
Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos play

 Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos

(kemifilani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Xerona Duke and her hubby, Derin DJ Caise' Philips have arrived the Maldives for their honeymoon.

LIB reports that the couple reportedly left the country after waiting for the traditional wedding of Xerona's sister, Nela, which took place on Saturday, May 5, 218.

ALSO READ: Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding

The newly wedded pair finally flew out to the exotic location.

Xerona, DJ Caise play

Newly wedded couple, Xerona, DJ Caise fly to the Maldives for honeymoon

(lib)

 

Recall that Xerona and DJ Caise got hitched on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

ALSO READOAP engaged to Donald Duke's daughter, Xerona

 Xerona &amp; DJ Caise’s wedding photos play

 Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos

(kemifilani)

 

The pair had their introduction ceremony on October 14, 2017, in Lagos state.

The disc Jockey and his heartthrob who is the daughter of ex-Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, began their journey to ever after with the lavish ceremony.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamidebullet
2 Pulse Weddings Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding partybullet
3 Pulse Relationships 5 early signs of a bad girlfriendbullet

Related Articles

Donald Duke Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding
Donald Duke Ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding holds this May
Donald Duke Former governor’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s white wedding pictures
Xerona Duke Donald Duke's daughter weds beau, Dj Caise
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
Donald Duke Former Governor's 2nd daughter is engaged!
DJ Caise OAP engaged to Donald Duke's daughter, Xerona

Relationships & Weddings

Ife & Ayo wedding day is filled with all the love & joy imaginable
Pulse Weddings Ife & Ayo's nuptials: Filled with all the love & joy imaginable
Donald Duke's second daughter's traditional wedding in Calabar
Donald Duke Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding
Unhappy couple having an argument.
Relationships 3 simple things to do if your girlfriend has trust issues
Relationship Talk With Bukky My husband womanises & doesn't bother hiding it from me