Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Would you invite an ex to your wedding ceremony?

Nigerian Weddings Would you invite an ex when you tie the knot?

Do you think it would make sense to have your ex or exes at your wedding ceremony?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Would you invite an ex when you tie the knot? play

Would you invite an ex when you tie the knot?

(Stockton Photography)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Would you be cool with inviting your ex[es] to your wedding ceremony like Prince Harry who  invited two of his to the royal wedding on Saturday?

The Prince and New Duke of Sussex tied the knot with Meghan Markle in a lavish, hugely-celebrated wedding ceremony on May 19 and of only 600 people who could get an invite to witness the royal wedding, the prince deemed his two ex-girlfriends - Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – worthy of two seats. Mind you, this is a ceremony to which Barack Obama, Donald Trump and British PM, Theresa May didn’t get an invite!

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot! play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19 2018. (The Telegraph UK)


Of course, for these people to have been ‘snubbed’, there’s a suggestion that despite the breakup and whatever reasons they had for doing so, the Prince and his exes have remained friends and that’s an admirable thing.

The Prince’s exes

Prince Harry’s most serious ex-girlfriend is Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011. She got an invite to the church ceremony, all right, but was overlooked for the intimate, exclusive 200-person reception later in the evening.

play Chelsy Davy, in the middle in navy, dated Prince Harry on and off from 2004-2011. (Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty)


Also, Cressida Bonas, his most recent known ex-girlfriend before Meghan Markle showed up at the ceremony [not uninvited, of course].

play Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry broke up partly because she did not think she'd be cool with the royal life. (WPA Pool /Getty Images)


Bonas and the Prince dated from 2012 to 2014, reportedly breaking up partly because she didn’t like the royal life.

ALSO READ: All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials

Would you invite an ex to your wedding?

Do you think it’d be cool to have your ex or exes at your wedding?

Before you take our poll below, one of the things you should know that to invite your ex you guys would have to be on good terms. If not, what’s the point? Without an existing cordiality, he or she would probably fling your invite back in your face!

Also, you should also note that your partner has to be cool with it for you to send that invitation. If your fiancé or fiancée says they’re not cool with having any of your exes at the wedding, then why bother?

Having said that, we now need to know; how great exactly is your relationship with your exes?

Good enough to send them an invite for your big day? Let’s know your answer by voting in the poll below!

Would you invite an ex to your wedding?»

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
2 Royal Wedding All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's...bullet
3 British Royal Wedding Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle as world...bullet

Related Articles

British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky I met someone I love more than my spouse; what should I do?
British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins festivities
British Royal Wedding 5 key moments from the event
Royal Wedding This black choir's performance at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials is spectacular
Royal Wedding Is Meghan Markle the first ever mixed race royal bride in England?
Royal Wedding All the pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials [Gallery]
Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are married!
British Royal Wedding Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex
British Royal Wedding 'Like a fairy tale': Bleary-eyed royalists party in Windsor

Relationships & Weddings

My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
The couple drove to an evening bash in a vintage Jaguar
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding
Get rid of skepticism and undue worry about your partner
Relationship Talk With Bukky I met someone I love more than my spouse; what should I do?
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
Royal Wedding Is Meghan Markle the first ever mixed race royal bride in England?