Would you invite an ex to your wedding ceremony?

Would you be cool with inviting your ex[es] to your wedding ceremony like Prince Harry who invited two of his to the royal wedding on Saturday?

The Prince and New Duke of Sussex tied the knot with Meghan Markle in a lavish, hugely-celebrated wedding ceremony on May 19 and of only 600 people who could get an invite to witness the royal wedding, the prince deemed his two ex-girlfriends - Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – worthy of two seats. Mind you, this is a ceremony to which Barack Obama, Donald Trump and British PM, Theresa May didn’t get an invite!



Of course, for these people to have been ‘snubbed’, there’s a suggestion that despite the breakup and whatever reasons they had for doing so, the Prince and his exes have remained friends and that’s an admirable thing.

The Prince’s exes

Prince Harry’s most serious ex-girlfriend is Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off from 2004 to 2011. She got an invite to the church ceremony, all right, but was overlooked for the intimate, exclusive 200-person reception later in the evening.



Also, Cressida Bonas, his most recent known ex-girlfriend before Meghan Markle showed up at the ceremony [not uninvited, of course].



Bonas and the Prince dated from 2012 to 2014, reportedly breaking up partly because she didn’t like the royal life.

Would you invite an ex to your wedding?

Do you think it’d be cool to have your ex or exes at your wedding?

Before you take our poll below, one of the things you should know that to invite your ex you guys would have to be on good terms. If not, what’s the point? Without an existing cordiality, he or she would probably fling your invite back in your face!

Also, you should also note that your partner has to be cool with it for you to send that invitation. If your fiancé or fiancée says they’re not cool with having any of your exes at the wedding, then why bother?

Having said that, we now need to know; how great exactly is your relationship with your exes?

Good enough to send them an invite for your big day? Let’s know your answer by voting in the poll below!