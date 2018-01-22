Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I want to dump my celibate girlfriend; would that be wrong?

It's been two years of wanting sex but getting none. I think I've had enough.

Worried and confused

Dear reader,

Hi. Please I have been with a lady for over two years now and I think I am tired of our relationship.

I have shown her to my parents and she has shown me has too but the problem is our sex life as we haven't being intimate with each other at all.

When I ask about it, she would say after our wedding. So I think I am not emotionally attached to her anymore as I have started distancing myself from her.

I no longer call her. Neither do I go to their house anymore.

Please am I wrong?
Dear reader,

I think this is a conversation people need to have before the beginning of every relationship.

Someone who one wants a sex-full relationship should not date someone who wouldn’t engage in it till marriage.

If you are the type that thrives on physical touch and sex as a form of showing affection, it makes perfect sense to just let the relationship slide.

I don’t think it makes sense to trouble any woman’s choice to be celibate when there are many others out there who would love you and be willing to show that love with sex among other things.

One thing to note henceforth, is that you always need to discuss these things before the relationship begins at all.

That way, you know what y9ou are getting and enter into the relationship with both eyes open.

If you want a relationship that has sex in it, do not date a babe who has sworn off sex and then begin to bug and disturb her for sex.

It only leads to resentment and other issues.
