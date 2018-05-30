news

Whatever you do guys, make sure you pray to the gods of romance to bring you good fortune and direct your footsteps to a babe who has the traits of a lady in the streets and freak in the sheets.

A lady in the streets and freak in the sheets knows just how to be the perfect picture of modesty and coyness in public, but sheds that persona when she gets behind closed doors.

To fully understand what it means for a babe to be a lady in the streets and freak in the sheets, check out our in-depth article here.

A poll published here supports the claim that most guys love women in this mould, and this is why every guy needs one.

1. She's a tease

She can be sexy but not in a bawdy, slutty way. She reveals just enough to make you long for it all.

She's modest with a hint of sex appeal and won't hesitate to let you in and show you all... if you manage to make it that far.

2. She's traditional but unconventional

They dress, speak and act as modestly as the older, more-conservative generation would approve of. You can take her home to mama and never fear disapproval.

ALSO READ: 3 important boxes to tick before saying I do

At the same time, she's a repository of unconventional sexual things with which she takes your breath away at all times.

3. Classy and sassy

Get yourself a babe who strikes a perfect balance between elite class and sexy sassiness.

She's perfect on your arms wearing a stunning ball gown and holding intelligent conversations all night long and hours later she's just as lively and full of sexy enthusiasm in the sack.

4. Interesting conversations

She's not the babe who thrives just on sexting and fails at intelligent conversations.

She brings a different dimension to conversations like you've never seen before. One minute she's sending you the sexiest photos of herself in lingerie and the next, she's deep in analysing stocks and bonds.

She does not only stimulate your sexual organs, she stimulates your thinking organs, too.

5. Sets firm boundaries

She knows how to take a compliment, but she never lets a guy disrespect her.