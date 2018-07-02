Pulse.ng logo
Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating

Cutting out date nights and baecations from your relationship/marriage could make things become stale and boring.

  • Published:
Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating
At the very beginning when a guy and a babe have just met, they look for as many ways to spend time with each other as possible, going on dates as often as they can, and spending time with each other as much as their schedule permits.

People have even been known to shunt standing plans to other times just so their love interests can be accommodated in their schedules. This is what happens most times in the early days of the relationship, when love was still very strong on the brain.

When the relationship becomes serious and eventually morphs into marriage, however, partners somehow become absorbed by every other thing except a need to spend time with each other.

Of course, inevitable conversations such as gist about bills, kids, and other random stuff are good. But then partners still need to take their feet off the pedal, and actually create an avenue to spend together as opposed to the ‘opportunistic’ time spent together simply because they live under the same roof.

Cutting out date nights, baecations, and staycations from your relationship/marriage reduces the excitement in your relationship and could make things become stale and boring.

According to Matt Garrett of Relationships Australia;

"It doesn’t have to be a full-on, three course meal with the violinist in the background and a dozen roses, though that never goes astray, let me tell you."

He tells Huffington Post that "the most important message a date night or special occasion or catch up -- whatever form it takes -- conveys to the couple is that they are creating a unique and special space for one another.

"People might be really surprised at just how small a gesture can convey a huge amount of meaning."

Once partners become too familiar with each other to the point where they never take time off their busy lives to actually spend time together outside their homes or away from places they’re familiar with, they’re creating an avenue for monotony and a relationship that no longer has a spark.

And why would anyone want a dull relationship when you could do something as simple as the occasional date, and retain the effervescence and positive vibes in your relationship for as long as possible?

