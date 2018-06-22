Pulse.ng logo
Why an ability to overlook is necessary in relationships

Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook is necessary for healthy relationships

While communication is great, knowing when and what to turn a blind eye to is also very key for the success of a relationship.

  Published: , Refreshed:
How much jealousy is OK in a relationship play This is why an ability to overlook is necessary for healthy relationships. (Shutterstock)
One of the most underrated things that hardly gets talked about in relationships is the need to overlook and knowing the best time to do so.

What we always talk about is the need to communicate all your worries and concerns and all that bothers you in your relationship, and there's actually nothing wrong with that.

Questions to ask before getting into a relationship with anyone play Commuication will enhance the happiness in your relationship, for sure. (Self)

 

No one can say communication is bad for you and your partner because communication is a solid foundation on which all relationships are built.

ALSO READ: Why self assessment is necessary in romantic relationships

However, being the partner who tries to communicate everything and talk about all wrongs, no matter how minor will take you away from the realm of communicative and expressive to finicky and overbearing.

My girlfriend wants just sex but I want a committed relationship play While communication is great, knowing what and when to turn a blind eye is also very key for the success for a relationship. (Fotolia)

 

As much as communication is key, there is still a need for a balance and that balance can be found in knowing what to overlook and what should compulsorily and necessarily be talked about.

Until you reach a place in your relationship where that balance is evenly found and achieved, you may continue to have problems with your partner and that relationship.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

