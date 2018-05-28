What's the best way to approach a girl you like?

news

Dear Bukky

Please I don't know how to approach a woman I am a young man of 25 years and I have never had a girlfriend please help me.

_________________

Dear reader,

I think you should approach the conversation from an angle of being a better person than being someone who knows how to catch girls.

By that I mean become more friendly, know more about the world by reading so as to enable engagement in more conversations. Smile more and generally just be positive to everyone around you and not just women.

This is because happiness has a fragrance that appeals to everyone and attracts people. If you are a happy person, people are readily drawn to you.

Also, be active and very involved in the things you do. Learn to laugh more, to speak more, be kinder, too. I don’t think you need to go out more than you already are. All you need is to make your social interactions count.

If you take charge of your life in the ways mentioned and more, it won’t be long before you meet someone special and something great would blossom from there. Cheers.

_________________

How do I overcome shyness as a guy?

Dear Bukky,

I often find it difficult to approach a lady. What can I do about this?

__________

Dear reader;

I think many of the rules above apply to you, too.

But furthermore, I think you should try making female friends first. This way you can relate without the pressure of trying to impress or attract. Just position yourself for friendships.

Try to be guy with whom friendships can be made. When you become comfortable with women around you as friends, you’ll see that you’ll become more relaxed when relating with women and soon the shyness will be long gone.

From that friendship will then probably arise attraction which you can then work on and turn into something great.

_______________

