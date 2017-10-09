It seems like with every other wedding reception in Nigeria, the next wedding is trying to upstage the previous one.

With most weddings, first there’s the ceremony where the couple are joined in marriage, then this is followed by a wedding reception - which could be lunch/dinner, speeches, dancing and general bonding between family and friends. This is no longer the case - wedding receptions are now concerts. Full turn up!

There’s a live band, there’s a DJ, there are dancers and there’s a special performance from one or two A-list or C-list artistes. Besides the party favours, there are glow in the dark sticks, glow in the dark glasses, customized baseball caps and wristbands. Besides the jollof rice and small chops, there’s also shisha pipes.

The fanfare is live, there’s fireworks, massive confetti shooters in all corners of the room, humans hanging on poles playing harps and a balloon ceiling. Let's not forget the guests who come with money spraying guns.

We haven’t even spoken about the bride and groom’s entrance. The bride who is carried into the venue in a litter/sedan chair by six hefty men. Then there’s that couple that drive to the venue in a bugatti and then there are those who show up in a Rolls Royce which appears from the ground.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, according to The Comment Section, one couple allegedly decided to take it even further and hired strippers to perform at their party!

As Nigerians, it’s in our culture to show off and try to do better than our neighbour but it does seem as though we’re loosing touch with reality. While turning a wedding into a carnival seems all well and good, it seems we’re losing the essence of the reception. It’s really all about creating new memories and entertaining the guest. You can argue that’s the essence of a carnival too. It just seems as though the larger the wedding or the bigger the budget the more outrageous the wedding party becomes.

What's the most bizarre thing you’ve seen at wedding? Tag us in your social media posts #PulseWeddings.