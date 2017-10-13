What would you do if your partner’s parents don’t like you?

It would have been easy if one could always just get out of the relationship every time this happens. But of course, it’s never that easy.

It’s either too difficult because you are too connected to your partner to let go; or they won’t let you go because they don’t care what their family says.

So you can’t get up and out of the relationship, what could you possibly do?

Here are helpful tips if you ever find yourself in this situation:

1. What if they have a reason to?

Your partner is all that really matters, but parents have a stake in his or her life so their opinions can’t just be thrown out without consideration.

So when you get the feeling that one or both of them don’t like you, you need to a bahaviour check.

Some parents usually don’t have good reasons to hate on their kids’ partners, but sometimes, they do have things to really worry about.

It would make sense if they’d tell you what it is, but some of them won’t. It won’t hurt to discover these things and change by yourself.

2. Remain respectful

Even when it’s obvious that their dislike is unfounded, you can’t become disrespectful to them. Maintain respect, class and dignity and all times.

It’s your partner’s duty to stand up for you if they ever disrespect you.

3. Don’t make your partner take sides

Whether intentionally or unintentionally. Don’t force your partner’s hands into picking either you or their parents. They might resent you later for it.

If your partner would make that choice, let them do it without pressure from you.

4. Don’t knock yourself over it

If you have no secrets hidden from your partner and if he or she is cool with the totality of you despite what his parents or family say, then you have no problem.

Ultimately, the decision to defy parents will have to come from the person

5. Leave

As a last resort, you might have to let go.

You want to be sure you are not going into such situation with someone who won’t stand up for you, or who will make things even worse for.

And one of the ways to know will be how they respond to their parents’ dislike of you.

Do they respect you and ensure their parents do not disrespect you? Do they make their stand with you clear enough?

If they don’t, you might need to walk out of that relationship, no matter how much it hurts.