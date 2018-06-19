Pulse.ng logo
What all men need to know before dating anyone

For Men Things you should know about sex before dating anyone

In this article, we list all the things men should know before going into a relationship with any woman.

  Published: , Refreshed:
In this article, we list all the things men should know before going into a relationship with any woman.
Whether as a man or woman, it is expected that you have a foreknowledge of sex and how it operate in romantic relationships before getting into one.

In a previous article, we have listed all the things women need to know before dating any man. And it does not matter that the relationship is going to be a celibate one. You just need to know these basic things.

In this article, we list all the things men should know before going into a relationship with any woman. And not to worry; even if you are dating already, this knowledge is still useful for you.

1. Consent is everything

Guys, the most important thing to note in this mini sex education is that no is always no. It is not a coded word for yes.

When she says no, leave her alone even if you know she's used to playing games. Rape accusations are not what you want to joke with.

When she says no, take it as no.

My relationship with a man who hated oral sex did not end well. play

My relationship with a man who hated oral sex did not end well.

(Uptown Magazine)

 

2. Dating is not equals permission for sex

All relationships are not sexual. Some people prefer to practice celibacy. So always ask before beginning the relationship if you are the type to whom sex means a lot.

That she agrees to be your girlfriend or fiancée is no agreement to have sex with you.

ALSO READ: This is how and why good sex makes people stay in bad relationships

3. You don't need to date to get sex

On the flipside, sex can be gotten outside of a 'traditional' relationship. People have different forms of sex-based agreements these days anyways, so just as dating won't necessary guarantee sex, sex can as well happen without dating.

Refusing to give your woman oral sex, while demanding for it will very likely cause you issues in the relationship. play

Refusing to give your woman oral sex, while demanding for it will very likely cause you issues in the relationship.

(Bossip)

 

4. Women first

As a rule, always put your woman first during sex. If she's not satisfied and you are, you can't be too happy that you did right in that session.

