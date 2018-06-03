Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

We're engaged but his family thinks I'm not good enough

Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough

His family thinks I'm not good enough and they always do all they can to make this obvious to me.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me. play We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough (Madamenoire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

My boyfriend and I have been together since I was in secondary school.

That’s about eight years now. One year ago, he asked me to marry him and of course, I agreed.

After we got engaged, his family changed towards me. Apparently, they have been telling him not to marry me for a while, but he did not tell me about it.

Now, they do not even hide their displeasure at our engagement anymore and it has really become tiring for me.

I can’t even begin to list the amount of stress and embarrassing situations that have come out of this.

I am thinking of breaking off the engagement and that's why I mailed you. It's difficult for me and I'm sure he'll give me a hard time about this decision but I have actually made up my mind, to be sincere. I just want to hear a different, objective view.

There’s this other guy that has been on my case for about two years now, I have always knocked back his advances but now that things are how they are, I am prepared to give him a chance.

I do not think I want to marry into that family of stress.

Please, Bukky, do you think I'll be doing the right thing?
______________

Hi reader,

I actually commend your strength in coming to this conclusion. I suppose it must be hard coming to this after being with someone for all those years.

I need to add that you are entitled to doing what pleases you and this decision feels just right to me, too.

If you are strong enough to let go in your mind, as that is where it all starts from, then you are good, sincerely.

It’ll hurt a bit, no doubt, but you know that already. In the end, you’ll be fine, especially with the new relationship you intend to get into.

It is better to avoid the stress of a failed marriage, than going on to marry, and afterwards live a life of regret.

Dear, if your mind is made up on this, it means you are about 80% ready and I am in no position to stop you, especially given how the decision sounds and looks very reasonable to me, too.

Of course, the grass is not always greener on the other side, but I’ll rather give that a chance than stay on a side where trouble will certainly dog my every step.

What’s left to say here is just that I wish you the very best.
______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian womenbullet
2 About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriagebullet
3 For Men 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to youbullet

Related Articles

Relationships 6 ways to know a partner that's emotionally too needy
Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian women
For Women 5 things he does when he's not over his ex
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex broke my heart but I still can't get over her
Relationship Advice How to know when you've found your soulmate
Relationship Advice 7 signs that you should not get married to your partner
For Men 8 relationship mistakes to stop making immediately
Relationship Advice 5 signs that you're stuck in a loveless marriage
Love Wednesday Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Relationships & Weddings

Do they really love you as they claim
Relationships 5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons
In Sokoto State Commission resolves 48,000 cases of violence among couples
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions
Kano Mass Wedding
Mass Wedding 13 couples exchange marriage vows in Abuja